Francisco Lindor may have endured a frustrating, injury-plagued 2026 season, but his latest appearance in Japan has given Mets fans a reason to feel optimistic about what lies ahead. The 5x All-Star might have finished the campaign with just 21 home runs and a .225 batting average, yet his impact on the game extends far beyond the numbers on the scoreboard. During his visit to Japan for the MLB Cup, Lindor traded the pressure of the big leagues for an opportunity to inspire the next generation, sharing valuable fielding techniques and footwork tips with young elementary school players.

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The now-viral moment offered a glimpse of Lindor in his element, and for Mets fans, there was another encouraging detail worth noticing: the shortstop appeared fit, healthy, and ready to put his difficult season behind him.

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“Francisco Lindor is in Japan for the MLB Cup for elementary school players and conducted a clinic alongside Munenori Kawasaki,” SNY Mets shared via X.

The MLB Cup is an annual youth hardball tournament in Japan

for fourth- and fifth-grade elementary school players. Organized by MLB Japan in partnership with the Japan Little League Baseball Association, the competition draws nearly 2,000 participants from regional clubs across the country. Starting in 2025, MLB expanded the program to host two tournaments per year to reach more young players.

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Alongside the tournament games, MLB hosts interactive coaching clinics to promote fundamentals for the game. They regularly bring active stars and Hall of Famers to lead workshops for both players and youth coaches, including past clinics featuring Ken Griffey Jr., CC Sabathia, Randy Johnson, and Luis Gonzalez. Lindor joined the 2026 event to run infield drills with the kids, emphasizing footwork while encouraging creativity and fun on the field.

Lindor was accompanied by former MLB infielder Munenori Kawasaki, as they were both seen in the clip. Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the kids, but nothing less for the Mets fans.

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Usually one of baseball’s most durable players, averaging 158 games per year from 2022 to 2025, Lindor endured a rare string of injuries over the past year. He underwent right elbow surgery in October 2025 and left hamate bone surgery in February 2026, which wiped out most of his Spring Training. Just weeks into the season, a severe left calf strain on April 22 sidelined him for roughly two months.

Now, with the Mets making massive offseason moves, including signing two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to a blockbuster deal, they need their captain and 2026 Roberto Clemente Award winner back at full strength to lead a legitimate championship push in 2027. The clip showing Lindor in Japan should be reassuring enough for the fans.

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Yet for the Mets, apart from landing Skubal and Lindor looking fit, their offseason spree is far from over.

A rebuilt roster awaits Francisco Lindor

Lindor faced a few clubhouse controversies last year. Tensions reportedly stemmed from a power vacuum in leadership. Owner Steve Cohen denied Lindor’s push to be named official team captain, while Soto publicly referred to veteran outfielder Starling Marte as the team’s “real leader”.

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Cohen publicly acknowledged that the two stars had past issues, though he noted they were “getting along much better”. Reports indicated teammate Freddy Peralta facilitated a closed-door meeting between the two in June 2026 to clear the air. By the end of the 2026 season, Soto made visible efforts to show camaraderie on the field, and Lindor stated the clubhouse was “in great shape”.

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So, a few more offensive options for the Mets should be on the table.

Although Stearns initially stated second base wasn’t a priority because Marcus Semien has two years remaining on his deal, Semien struggled significantly in 2026 with a .620 OPS.

Reportedly, the Mets have shown interest in free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr., who stole 41 bases in 2026 and offers versatility across second base, third base, and center field, as well as utility options like Edmundo Sosa to improve bench depth against left-handed pitching.

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The Mets are putting all their efforts into a roster rebuild. Lindor looking fit is just icing on the cake, which should positively contribute to a winning season.