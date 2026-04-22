Francisco Lindor Warns Against Juan Soto Mistake as Mets’ Struggles Continue

The Mets stood at 4-4 before Juan Soto got injured against the Giants on April 3. And now, as he sets to return on Wednesday, the Mets are standing with a 7-16 record. After losing out to the Twins tonight, the Mets are currently on a 12-game losing streak.

So, Soto’s return could just be the best thing happening to the team during this rough patch. He recorded .355 with one homer and five RBIs in eight games before getting sidelined. But just as the Mets fans were hoping to make all their bets on the Dominican slugger, Francisco Lindor had a reality check.

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“At the end of the day, I hope everybody doesn’t put all the pressure on him because it would be a little unfair, but I know he’s going to help us a ton,” Lindor said.

While Soto’s return to the team could offer a breather to the battered lineup, he is still not the one-stop solution for a team that actually stopped working in terms of hitting, defense, and running the bases.

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Apart from Soto, only Jared Young and MJ Melendez are hitting above .300. The team’s best bets, like Mark Vientos, are hitting .232, Bo Bichette is hitting .219, and Lindor himself is hitting .209. So, even if Soto comes back and starts doing his best, the Mets’ new core’s underwhelming batting cannot be cured. In the first game against the Twins, only Lindor, Marcus Semien, and Carson Benge could manage to score. The rest of the lineup remained dry.

The Mets’ pitching staff is making things worse. Against the Twins, Nolan McLean started and gave up 3 ERs while picking up 10 batters. Reliable names like Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea are struggling with an 8.83 ERA and a 4.50 ERA. Last Friday, Senga allowed seven runs and three walks over 3.1 innings against the Cubs with just 3 SOs.

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Bullpen? The Mets were called out previously by the fans for landing Luke Weaver and Devin Williams, and they are proving them right. Williams had a 4.79 ERA last year. This time, he is going 9.95 ERA! Weaver last year had a 3.62 ERA, but this time he is going 6.23 ERA. Especially, how Williams allowed the final two runs on one hit and three walks on Tuesday makes us wonder if even Soto could bring the team back on track.

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“It’s tough. I don’t know, I’ve never been a part of something like this. I think we just need to get the one win out of the way, and I think everything else will take care of itself, but it’s obviously proving pretty difficult right now,” Williams said. Maybe Soto’s presence would bring a sense of positivity in the clubhouse, and a win could change the momentum, but it’s easier said than done.

Juan Soto could take a run or two, but if the Mets’ pitching continues to implode, brace up to see a far worse record than a 12-game losing streak.

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It’s time to question the Mets’ offseason decisions

The Mets were outscored 62-19 entering play Monday, and this is enough to hold the team’s offseason decision responsible. The Mets let go of Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, and Brandon Nimmo. McNeil is currently hitting .278 with the A’s, and Nimmo is hitting .295 with the Rangers. In contrast, the Mets landed Bo Bichette (.219) and Jorge Polanco (.179), who have yet to help the team.

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In the bullpen, the Mets let go of Edwin Diaz despite having a 1.63 ERA. Instead, they invested $51 million in Devin Williams, who allowed his career-worst 33 ERs last year with the Yankees. Against the Blue Jays last April, Williams was tasked with closing out a tight 2-1 game in the 9th inning. He allowed a single and got blasted for a go-ahead, two-run double. The Yankees lost 4-2.

That would have been enough for the Mets to be careful about Williams.

So, with all these decisions now falling apart, David Stearns might be a moment away from facing the heat. He was the one responsible for assembling the 2026 roster. Manager Carlos Mendoza is already facing fans’ wrath and kind of surrendering himself. “It sucks,” Mendoza said on Tuesday.

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Williams already faced booes from the stands on Tuesday, and if the Mets’ .200 average in the last 11 games continues, the front office needs to brace up for what’s coming next.