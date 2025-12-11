Francisco Lindor’s Future in Limbo as Mets Owner Breaks Silence After Pete Alonso Exit

The Mets might just be hitting another rough patch this offseason. Why? Because they watched both Edwin Díaz and Pete Alonso leave in free agency, within less than three weeks. And that’s not the kind of offseason Mets fans are used to, especially after seeing the team spend big in recent years to shake up the landscape.

But this winter has been different. Blame it on their delay, missteps, or something else, the Mets ended up losing two of their biggest names. Díaz went to the Dodgers for just $3 million more, and Alonso headed to the Orioles without the Mets even making an offer to keep him. But when you’d think team president David Stearns would be catching most of the backlash, surprisingly, it’s Francisco Lindor who’s taking the brunt of the fan frustration!

“Starting to wonder if maybe he’s the problem.” A remark from a Mets loyalist put Lindor in question.

Well, Lindor is basically locked in as the Mets’ long-term cornerstone, as he’s signed through 2031 on a 10-year, $341 million deal. That kind of contract makes it almost impossible to move him, so he’s clearly meant to be part of the team’s future core. And the Mets are more focused on improving the roster around him, something that became even more urgent after losing another franchise player, Pete Alonso.

But fans see it differently!

Lindor is 32, and with big names like Díaz and Alonso already walking out the door, some worry that by the time the Mets manage to rebuild properly, Lindor will already be on the decline. Juan Soto was brought in last year to help turn things around, yet the results haven’t been what fans hoped for.

Even Steve Cohen gets why fans are frustrated. He reportedly told Jon Heyman of the New York Post that he “totally understands” their reaction to the offseason so far. But after losing their home run leader and top pitcher from just a season ago, Cohen’s reassurances aren’t doing much to calm anyone down.

Instead, social media is buzzing with bigger questions. What’s going on inside the Mets clubhouse, and whether Lindor has anything to do with it.

This is a developing story. Keep an eye on this space to know more about why the fans are concerned with Francisco Lindor…