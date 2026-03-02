Francisco Lindor’s MLB Return Grows Uncertain as Carlos Mendoza Shares Latest Post-Surgery Update

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Mets at San Diego Padres Jul 28, 2025 San Diego, California, USA New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor 12 walks back to the dugout after striking out during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. San Diego Petco Park California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDenisxPoroyx 20250728_pt6_ams_0137

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Mets at San Diego Padres Jul 28, 2025 San Diego, California, USA New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor 12 walks back to the dugout after striking out during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. San Diego Petco Park California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDenisxPoroyx 20250728_pt6_ams_0137

Uncertainty is already hovering over the New York Mets’ revamped clubhouse, and it all centers on the status of cornerstone shortstop Francisco Lindor. It’s the kind of development that could create added tension as this reshaped Mets core tries to find its footing.

Reportedly, Lindor had surgery on February 11 to fix a stress reaction in his left hamate bone. The good news? He’s back in action and has reportedly started doing some light workouts. Still, when Mendoza was asked about a clear timeline for Lindor’s full return, especially whether he’ll be ready by Opening Day!

And that’s where the concern comes in. With the Mets not having the same offensive core of Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, or Jeff McNeil this time around, Lindor’s presence in the lineup feels even more important. Hence, Mendoza’s update on Lindor’s return would determine whether the Mets’ offense would be at its best by Opening Day.

“I think we’re still too early; it’s hard to tell right now, especially knowing Lindor,” Mendoza said on Sunday as quoted by MLB.com. “This is a guy that I wouldn’t be surprised if he comes in a week before we have to break and he says, Hey, I’m ready to go.”

So, in a word? It’s all uncertain around Lindor’s return!

As per Mendoza, the Mets don’t have a concrete timeline for Francisco Lindor’s return, and that’s definitely a concern. With the regular season just about a month away, there’s a real chance they could open the year without their clubhouse leader. Sure, Mendoza is confident in Lindor’s work ethic, but expecting him back within a week when he’s only just starting to take swings and make throws feels overly optimistic.

And honestly, what’s the rush?

Well, the Mets brought in big names like Juan Soto and Bo Bichette, but Lindor is still the steady engine of this lineup. Notably, over the last three seasons, he’s averaged around 31 HRs and 30 stolen bases, and that kind of production doesn’t just get replaced. He’s the guy who helps anchor everything in this new-look batting order.

Also, let’s not forget what the old core looked like. It was Lindor, Alonso, McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo. If you remember, Alonso was the main power source, averaging close to 40 homers a season, while Nimmo brought elite on-base ability with an OBP north of .324. That group had both identity and experience.

Now? This revamped core is talented, but it’s also unproven as a unit. And with Lindor’s status still up in the air, the Mets suddenly feel a little vulnerable before the season even begins. Considering how instrumental Lindor has been in stabilizing the infamous Mets clubhouse culture, it’s completely fair for fans to feel uneasy.

The Mets’ clubhouse resurrection depends on Lindor

The Mets clubhouse became a huge talking point in 2025, and that’s surely not in a good way. There were several reports of dysfunction and internal tension that many believe played a role in the team’s late-season collapse.

Back in June, for example, Lindor and McNeil reportedly got into a heated verbal exchange after a defensive error in a loss to the Phillies. That moment only fueled the narrative that things weren’t exactly smooth behind the scenes. Then there were reports about a chilly dynamic between Lindor and Soto, particularly regarding leadership and the idea of naming a team captain. Soto was said to have publicly opposed Lindor holding that title, which added another layer to the clubhouse storyline.

However, in the absence of the old core’s stability, Lindor took on responsibility for resetting the internal tone. More recently, he even publicly acknowledged owner Steve Cohen’s decision not to name a team captain under his ownership. That’s another sign of him putting the bigger picture first.

So at this point, Francisco Lindor’s return isn’t just about what he brings at the plate. It’s also about presence, leadership, and maintaining a steady clubhouse environment.