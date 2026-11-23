When Marcus Stroman welcomed Francisco Lindor to the Queens in 2021, three emojis said it all. Five years later, Lindor’s own emoji response to a new teammate did not go unnoticed either. The veteran, who made headlines for his beef with newly joined Juan Soto, appears determined not to repeat the same with Tarik Skubal, taking his X post as an indication of how he feels.

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At the end of his stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, two-time Cy Young winner Skubal hit free agency. True to projections, the top free agent in the market secured a record-shattering 9-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets. It marked the largest pitching contract in MLB history, surpassing Yoshinobu Yamamoto. With Skubal’s arrival in Flushing confirmed, Lindor reposted the news, expressing his excitement with four smiley emojis. Mr. Smile’s post also caught the league’s attention as it reposted the veteran’s status on their official X handle.

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MLB wrote on X, “Happy Francisco Lindor. The Mets shortstop reacts to the news that Tarik Skubal has reportedly signed a 9-year deal with the club.”

Lindor’s enthusiasm is understandable.

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The Mets have spent the last two seasons struggling to translate their offseason success into on-field results. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in the league, the franchise missed the postseason in both 2025 and 2026. The Mets ranked last among the NL East teams, posting a 74-88 record.

Skubal’s signing represents a significant attempt by owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns to change that trajectory. The Mets even deviated from their usual short-term pitching contracts to secure the former Tigers ace.

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The deal places Skubal alongside Lindor and Juan Soto, who are each bound to the Mets long-term. Lindor is under a 10-year, $340 million contract that runs through the 2031 season. Soto’s 15-year, $765 million deal signed ahead of 2025 runs through the 2039 season.

While Bo Bichette does not hold a long-term contract with the Mets, the franchise is paying him $126 million in three years. Combining the four stars, New York is set to pay a staggering $1.68 billion to them.

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Since joining the Mets, Lindor has established himself as one of the franchise’s most recognizable figures. The veteran’s optimistic attitude toward Skubal can help create a positive clubhouse atmosphere for the pitcher.

Now, let’s have a look at how Skubal will fit into the Mets’ rotation.

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Skubal’s role in the Mets rotation

Skubal’s presence in the Mets’ rotation is expected to give their pitching staff a major boost. He will join Nolan McLean as the team’s ace in 2027.

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The left-hander is coming off another impressive season despite undergoing elbow surgery. Skubal recorded a 2.72 ERA across 158.2 innings between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was traded to the Dodgers ahead of the 2026 trade deadline, where he continued to demonstrate his prowess as one of the premier starting pitchers in the league.

In Los Angeles, he went 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 70 strikeouts across 10 regular-season starts. He also made two appearances for the Dodgers in the postseason.

With consecutive Cy Young Awards to his name, Skubal gives the Mets a legitimate frontline starter after Freddy Peralta struggled on the mound and left during the trade deadline.

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According to MLB.com’s projected rotation, Skubal will lead the group of Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, Zac Thornton, and Sean Manaea.

McLean emerged as an important part of New York’s pitching plans, while Scott and Thornton are expected to compete for significant starting opportunities after promising 2026 campaigns.

Meanwhile, Manaea remains under contract, and prospects Jonah Tong, Tylor Megill, and Kodai Senga could also become a part of the Mets rotation in 2027.

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Skubal’s presence should also reduce the pressure on the younger pitchers to immediately carry the rotation. Instead, they can develop alongside an established ace.

The Mets ranked 23rd in Major League Baseball in starting-pitcher ERA, making the need for additional quality arms particularly evident.

Skubal’s signing is therefore more than an expensive addition. It is an attempt to address one of the persisting weaknesses of the team.

For Lindor, who endured an injury-affected 2026 season and finished with a career-worst .225 batting average, the acquisition offers another reason for optimism.

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The Mets have committed enormous financial resources to building a championship-caliber roster. Now, with Skubal joining the organization, fans will expect the team to finally have a deep postseason run.