Francisco Lindor’s WBC Hopes Still Alive After Edwin Diaz Makes Huge Announcement for Puerto Rico: Report

Francisco Lindor pulling out of the WBC was a huge deal. If Puerto Rico wants a chance at the WBC, they need to have Lindor with new additions like Nolan Arenado. And now, it looks like there is still hope.

“The president of the Puerto Rico Baseball Federation has not ruled out a last-minute addition of Francisco Lindor to their WBC roster,” reported Just Baseball.

Francisco Lindor might still join Puerto Rico’s WBC team if last-minute private insurance gets approval. The Puerto Rico Baseball Federation president confirmed that talks with private insurers are underway to cover Lindor’s contract.

He initially withdrew after insurance denied coverage due to his October right elbow procedure. At least eight Puerto Rico players, including Carlos Correa, José Berríos, and Víctor Caratini, were denied coverage.

In fact, the controversy has forced teams like Venezuela to drop Jose Altuve and Miguel Rojas from their rosters.

Insurance denial hits Puerto Rico hard because WBC rules require coverage for all 40-man MLB roster. Players without approved insurance risk losing salary if injured during the tournament’s March 5–17 schedule. Insurers rejected Francisco Lindor because he had recent right elbow surgery and a previous bone spur removal. Correa was also denied after multiple injury stints and missed time in recent seasons.

These denials stem from tighter underwriting after serious WBC injuries like Edwin Díaz’s knee tear in 2023.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico has openly discussed withdrawing from the Classic amid unresolved insurance problems and mounting roster losses.

Dr. José Quiles, the federation president, said nonparticipation remains on the table if insurance issues continue. Operations manager Joey Sola echoed that withdrawal is “on the table” with limited replacement options.

Fans and officials worry that losing key stars undermines team competitiveness at home pool play in San Juan. Puerto Rico’s retreat would deeply impact the tournament’s structure and fan excitement.

Then, some observers even note that players from Puerto Rico and other Latin American teams are denied coverage more often than their peers.

Dodgers veteran Miguel Rojas, who turns 37, was prevented from playing under a new age-based insurance provision.

Allegedly, denials appear harsher for chronic or recurring injury histories compared to similar players from the United States or Japan. Critics argue this raises fairness questions. These perceptions add tension to an already fraught selection process and tradition of participation.

Puerto Rico wants full injury and salary insurance matching MLB magnitude for WBC participants. The federation also seeks long-term medical care protection when tournament injuries affect future contracts. Private insurers are now negotiating with MLB and the Mets for Lindor’s coverage before the roster deadline.

If approved, Francisco Lindor could return as captain and energize fans ahead of the March competition in San Juan. This ongoing effort shows Puerto Rico’s commitment to compete and honor national pride despite significant obstacles.

Meanwhile, this tournament keeps reminding everyone that paperwork can swing outcomes as hard as any bat ever could. With Francisco Lindor sidelined by insurance denials at the WBC, the door stayed open just long enough for Edwin Diaz to step through.

With Lindor missing out, Edwin Diaz has made the WBC roster

Edwin Díaz, the new closer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, officially committed to pitch for Team Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Even after signing a three-year, $69 million contract this offseason.

This follows his recovery from a right patellar tendon tear at the 2023 Classic, which sidelined him for the entire MLB season. His return brings experience to Puerto Rico’s roster amid a turbulent build-up. Díaz’s inclusion was confirmed by multiple MLB outlets reporting on Monday.

Puerto Rico’s national team faces a deep insurance crisis. And this lack of approval threatens the team’s ability to field a competitive lineup. Puerto Rico’s federation has even discussed withdrawing its team unless coverage issues are resolved.

Amidst all these, Díaz’s decision matters because his history shows both the risks and protections tied to WBC participation; his 2023 injury was covered and protected his MLB salary, a rare instance for star players. His willingness to play highlights the human side of international competition.

Even then, other elite Puerto Rican players cannot play without insurance, forcing tough calls close to roster deadlines. This contrast shows the real financial and health stakes behind international baseball.

MLB, the Players Association, and insurers are actively involved in talks to address these denials as Puerto Rico and other teams prepare for a March 2026 start. Final rosters must be submitted by Tuesday and announced on Thursday.

Yet, confirmed Puerto Rican participants like Díaz and Heliot Ramos give fans something to rally around.

However, unresolved insurance cases cast uncertainty over the whole tournament’s future.