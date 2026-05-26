Freddie Freeman Opens Up on Retirement Plan as Fatherhood Forces Unexpected MLB Decision

Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, welcomed their fourth child and first daughter, London, last month. However, Freeman travels around the country on road trips, finding it difficult to enjoy his fatherhood. Expectedly, his priorities are changing, but just as rumors started to grow around the 36-year-old’s retirement, Freeman opens up about whether he is thinking about stepping away from diamond.

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“Getting 3,000 hits would be very cool, but ever since baby girl came into this world, my perspective has changed a little bit on individual stats and how long I would want to play,” Freeman said in a conversation with Ken Rosenthal as quoted by SleeperDodgers.

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Freeman is currently standing with 2481 hits, and that means around 500 hits more to enter the 3000-hit club. Currently, there are 33 players in his exclusive club, and Freeman could be the next, but it will still take approximately 3 more years. So, is Freeman going to stay in MLB for another few years? The veteran is in a dilemma.

Although Freeman confirmed that he still wants to continue for another 3 seasons, if he could stay productive and fit, he is absolutely moved by his new family equation. As per Freeman, despite loving to play baseball, the empty hotel rooms after a game make him regret not being with his family. “I don’t like seeing my daughter grow up on a FaceTime call,” Freeman added. “When I’m sitting in a hotel room by myself at night after a game, I’m just like, Oh man, what am I doing?”

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He, however, admits that London would have a few memories of his father playing if Freeman could continue another 3 seasons. His three boys, Charlie, 9, Brendan, 5, and Maximus, 5, enjoy watching their dad hit homers. Freddie Freeman hopes to let his daughter also experience the same. For that, he needs to stay on the diamond.

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“You know, I think he talks about four more years, which is great, but then still can kind of focus on here and now,” Dave Roberts said in February. “But I just think that Freddie, with the brain works, the care is there, the mechanics, it’s a sound swing, it’s a short swing, that I think he could be productive, sure, for four more years, for sure.”

This suggests that if Freeman could stay fit, the Dodgers front office would continue placing him in the lineup.

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While Freeman is not retiring anytime soon, his latest personal update surely made him think more beyond the foul line. Back in February, Freeman said about his willingness to complete 20 seasons in MLB and play until 40. Don’t get surprised if that plan gets altered and Freeman decides to retire earlier than expected.

The Dodgers would not love Freeman to retire soon. He is currently hitting .260 and has belted 6 homers till now. He needs only 31 extra-base hits for 1,000 and 770 total bases short of 5000. “If I can reach a couple of ‘em, that would be pretty cool,” Freeman noted. However, despite all the speculations, we are almost certain that the Dodgers’ 2026 performance would determine a few more retirements.

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The Dodgers may witness more retirements apart from Freddie Freeman

While Freeman suggested his altered retirement plan, more could follow.

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“This is my last year. That’s something that I said last year. This is going to be my last year playing professional baseball. That’s the way I want to see it,” Miguel Rojas said. He confirmed the same last year as well and repeated again. 2025 was supposed to be his last, had Shohei Ohtani not convinced him to continue for one more year. However, the Dodgers’ World Series Game 7 hero also shared an altered retirement plan, same as Freddie Freeman.

“There’s one possibility, and it’s winning another championship,” Rojas added. If the Dodgers could win another World Series this year and if they are willing to continue with Rojas, maybe another year could be added to his resume.

The same applies to Freeman as well. If the Dodgers could achieve their three-peat record this year, Freeman could continue to achieve his individual records. However, if something different happens, the Dodgers may be forced to shake up the roster and focus more on the young bloods.

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Nevertheless, all eyes are only on the World Series ring. Till then, the Dodgers’ lineup is staying the same.