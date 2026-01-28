Freddy Peralta Breaks Silence on Mets Future After David Stearns Risks Early Loss

The Mets have completely flipped the script over the past few days. They have landed some of the biggest names on the market. Between Bo Bichette, Freddy Peralta, and Luis Robert Jr., David Stearns has made it clear he’s nowhere near ready to face the criticism against him.

That said, Peralta’s arrival comes with a catch. He’s essentially a rental and is set to hit free agency again after 2026. This puts the Mets at real risk of losing one of their biggest new pieces. And if that sounds familiar, just ask the Red Sox. They have learned the hard way how risky it can be to bring in a cornerstone player with a short-term opt-out, as they did with Alex Bregman.

Naturally, Peralta was asked whether he sees himself staying with the Mets long term. His answer might make fans a little uneasy.

“I just got here. I think that I’ve got to share time with my teammates, think about different ideas, learn about everybody, the coaches, the organization in general, and then we can see,” SNY Mets quoted Peralta.

So, with just one year of club control left, it’s expected that rumors would spiral around his retention. Still, he’s made it clear he wants to get settled first. While he hasn’t shut the door on a multiyear extension with New York before free agency, nothing is locked in yet.

And that’s where the uneasiness kicks in for Mets fans. For now, there’s no guarantee Peralta will be around long term, even though his arrival fills a massive need at the top of the rotation and seems to put the finishing touch on a whirlwind offseason in Queens. How?

Peralta isn’t just another arm, either.

He finished fifth last year in Cy Young voting. He led the NL with 17 wins and posted a 2.70 ERA over 176⅔ innings in 33 starts. Also, over the past three years, Peralta made at least 30 starts. He struck out 200 or more hitters each season. That kind of reliability has been rare for the Mets. The last time a Mets pitcher made 30 starts in back-to-back seasons was when Steven Matz and Jacob deGrom pulled it off in 2018 and 2019.

So, it’s hard to imagine the Mets being comfortable letting someone like Peralta walk. But Stearns’ preference for shorter deals with opt-outs could come back to bite them.

Whether it’s Bo Bichette or Peralta, opt-outs after the first year leave the roster exposed once the dust settles on the next World Series run.

Now, remember the rumors floating around the clubhouse? Peralta’s “wait-and-see” mindset only fuels more anxiety among the fan base.

Freddy Peralta and the Mets’ infamous clubhouse: A risky affair

If you remember, going from the best record in all of baseball in early June to completely missing the playoffs in the wild-card race was a brutal chapter in Mets history. The collapse opened the floodgates, and reports started surfacing that the clubhouse wasn’t aligned. By the time the season wrapped up, the Mets’ four longest-tenured players were all gone. So, the cracks were all visible!

Also, we still remember the reports about tension between Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, particularly over Lindor’s push to be seen as the team’s captain. And according to MLB insider Mike Francesa, the issues run even deeper. How? Reportedly, the clubhouse allegedly split along political lines as well.

So, with that kind of uncertainty hanging over the organization, it’s easy to understand why Freddy Peralta would want to take his time before committing long-term. From the outside looking in, the Mets’ front office still feels exposed. So, for a player weighing an extension, a wait-and-see approach makes plenty of sense.