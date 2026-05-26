Freddy Peralta Sends Honest Plea to Mets’ Clubhouse as MLB Future Grows Uncertain

The New York Mets‘ offseason success has not yet paid off on the field this year. As postseason chances for the NL-worst Mets appear slim, the future for stars like Freddy Peralta in New York becomes uncertain with the approaching trade deadline. In this scenario, Peralta, in his first year in New York, made an honest plea to the team on Monday.

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“I want to be on a team that I know is going to put all the effort in getting a championship sooner or later. I feel that way here [New York Mets],” Peralta told Will Sammon of The Athletic.

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Peralta arrived in a blockbuster trade from Milwaukee, paired with Tobias Myers, to anchor the rotation.

Peralta has emerged as one of the Mets’ most reliable starters, especially with injuries plaguing Clay Holmes and Kodai Senga. The Mets placed Holmes on the 60-day IL on May 16 because of a fractured right fibula, while lumbar spine inflammation has kept Senga away from the mound and on the 15-day IL.

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After four straight losses, the Mets (22-32) sit 7.5 games behind the Wild Card. They still have time to recover and become a postseason contender. However, without stars like Francisco Lindor, Jorge Polanco, and Francisco Alvarez, they currently lack the roster strength that they desperately need. With their expected return ranging from late May to August, the Mets might not have much time to turn the season in their favor.

With injuries mounting, Peralta has become the Mets’ most valuable trade asset. Against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, he took the loss, allowing four earned runs on eight hits, with a season-high nine strikeouts.

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In his first year as a Met, Peralta has posted a 3.52 ERA across 11 starts with a 2.33 K/BB ratio. Sammon also reported that multiple teams are interested in acquiring Peralta by the trade deadline.

“It’s tough. It’s part of baseball, but we know we have to perform better,” Peralta said, per The Athletic.

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The Dominican right-hander is in the last year of his five-year, $15.5 million contract with the Brewers. He owes a base salary of $8 million this season. If the Mets lose their postseason hopes by the time the trade deadline arrives on August 3, the franchise might opt to benefit from a trade.

Potential trade fits for Freddy Peralta

With a 4.09 FIP and 1.5 WAR, per FanGraphs, Freddy Peralta has been a reliable arm throughout the Mets’ turbulent season in 2026. He has also reportedly assured that if the Mets trade him in August, Peralta would be open to returning to Queens in free agency.

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Peralta has the potential to become one of the most sought-after trade pieces in August, with teams like the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers pursuing him.

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Pitching injuries have battered the Blue Jays this season. They are missing key rotation pieces like Jose Berrios, Shane Bieber, and Max Scherzer. Recently, Dylan Cease has also joined the list with a left hamstring strain.

Being just one game behind in the Wild Card spot, Toronto can benefit from adding a starter like Peralta to anchor its rotation.

The defending World Series champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are aiming for a three-peat, can also acquire Peralta.

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Despite not having an immediate need, the Dodgers could strengthen their roster depth. They even acquired Eric Lauer recently. The Blue Jays released Lauer (6.69 ERA) following his struggles on the mound.

The Dodgers are also missing Blake Snell. Scheduled for surgery to remove loose bodies, Snell’s recovery time is yet to be evaluated. The Dodgers can use Peralta as a substitute, especially with Roki Sasaki’s (4.93 ERA) struggles.