Freddy Peralta Set to Force MLB Teams for $218M Investment as Mets Future Turns Murky, Per Insider

The New York Mets gave up Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to pick Freddy Peralta from the Brewers this year. They finished last year ranking 18th in terms of ERA (4.03) and hoped to rebound with Peralta. However, things didn’t improve enough. The Mets are currently ranked 8th in ERA (3.77), and Peralta recorded a 3.63 ERA. Moreover, with a 28-36 record, the Mets are still far away from securing a postseason berth, which amplifies the rumors of them trading Peralta for a few gains.

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Still, the suitors are not getting him at a budget-friendly price.

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“If a team acquires New York Mets ace Freddy Peralta at the trade deadline and wants to keep him, they better be ready to pay up. Peralta will be seeking a free agent contract similar to Max Fried’s eight-year, $218 million deal, according to those familiar with Peralta’s expectations,” USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote.

Surely, the first question to arise is why the Mets would even try to trade a top-performing pitcher. He is coming off a 2.70 ERA from last year and was the NL Pitcher of the Month in August 2025. However, he is currently in the final year of a 5-year, $15.5 million pre-arbitration extension he signed with the Milwaukee Brewers. That makes sense for the Mets trading Peralta.

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Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Playoffs-Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Oct 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) takes starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) out of the game against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning of game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Milwaukee American Family Field Wisconsin USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xMichaelxMcLoonex 20251004_jcd_ma9_0108

If the Mets couldn’t secure a postseason berth, and risk Peralta losing in the upcoming free agency, it would make the most sense for them to trade the pitcher by the deadline to get something in exchange. The Mets sacrificed significant young talent, including top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat, to acquire Peralta. Hence, if picking Peralta holds no more value for the team, it’s good to get back a few by trading him.

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Pitching for the Mets in 2026, his ERA has risen to the 3.60 range. His strikeout rate is also down slightly. But that doesn’t mean Freddy Peralta is coming cheap!

Till now, Max Fried’s eight-year, $218 million contract is the largest guaranteed deal ever given to a left-handed pitcher in MLB history. The Yankees splashed such an amount because he offered an elite combination of left-handed pitching. His postseason pedigree and consistent run prevention also helped. From 2020 to 2024, Fried posted the lowest ERA (2.81) in the majors among pitchers with at least 500 innings pitched.

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For 30-year-old Peralta, who is coming off a career 3.59 ERA and 1227 SOs, he holds better value for the suitors. In the 2025 NLDS Game 1, Peralta struck out nine batters over 5 2/3 innings, earning a critical victory for the Brewers. Despite his regression with the Mets, suitors still remember his worth, but signing an 8-year deal means till his age 38. This could be a hurdle, but a few teams are rumored to be behind Peralta already.

Freddy Peralta is generating enough noise

No trade rumors go without the Los Angeles Dodgers in the race. Tyler Glasnow’s return from the IL is getting delayed, and so, Freddy Peralta makes all sense for them. They have the financial capacity to meet Peralta’s steep long-term contract expectations. They also have a loaded farm system featuring premium young talent, such as pitcher River Ryan, whom the Mets could target in return.

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The Brewers could be the next one who could get their pitcher back. The Brewers have the league’s top farm system and could easily trade a package of prospects to bring back their former ace as a postseason mercenary, even if they let him walk in free agency. But will they agree to trade someone like Luis Pena and Cooper Pratt?

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It’s almost certain that the Mets would trade Peralta if their basement dwelling continues till the trade deadline. In that case, a blockbuster trade may just be looming ahead.