Freddy Peralta Warned of Major Roadblock Amid $112M Mets Contract Buzz

Freddy Peralta wants a long-term home in Queens, but he’s on a collision course with Mets President David Stearns’ long-standing philosophy against big-money deals for pitchers.

Peralta has proven his worth at the Milwaukee Brewers, and the New York Mets know it. Stearns is certainly happy to have Peralta’s reliable arm in the Mets, but for how long remains the ultimate question.

The Mets traded their shortstop Jett Williams and RHP Brandon Sproat to the Brewers in exchange for Peralta this offseason. The Dominican Republic star, who is currently on a one-year, $8 million deal, will become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season. But now, there is buzz around the community about a reported contract extension.

Will Sammon and Tim Britton have reported that Peralta is projected to sign a four-year, $112 million contract extension with the Mets. At 30, he would certainly love a contract long enough to spend the rest of his prime years at one franchise. But Ken Rosenthal on Foul Territory warns Peralta of a major roadblock.

“Peralta said he doesn’t want one of these short-term high-dollar deals. He wants something long. And we all know that David Stearns, at least in his tenure with the Mets, even before that with the Brewers, does not like long-term high-dollar deals for starting pitchers. So that is something I imagine they can work out, get through. But that is going to be one potential roadblock in the negotiations,” pointed out Rosenthal.

Peralta and Stearns are familiar with each other.

Stearns is the one who oversaw Peralta’s joining the Brewers camp. He also advocated Peralta’s trade to the Mets. This familiarity means Stearns knows his worth and risks all too well.

Across the 33 games Peralta started last season, the ace recorded an impressive 2.70 ERA in the 176 2/3 innings he pitched. He logged in 204 strikeouts with 1.08 WHIP and a 17-6 record.

Yet, whether Stearns thinks Peralta is worth a long-term deal is the real question.

Peralta clearly prefers a long-term contract, and Stearns might not be comfortable with that. If their priorities don’t align, this might turn out to be a major roadblock in Peralta’s future with the Mets.

“He is kind of the pitching version of Eugenio Suárez. Eugenio Suárez, of course, is known for his good vibes only catchphrase. That’s Freddy Peralta from a pitching standpoint. And it’s only gotta help a team that had some clubhouse issues last year,” noted Rosenthal.

Peralta would not only positively impact the Mets with his game but also with team spirit.

Rumors of a rift between Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor floated last season. Rosenthal believes Freddy could be the guy to fix that rift.

David Stearns has not offered a contract that is longer than three years to anyone this offseason. Even when the players were Bo Bichette or Jorge Polanco. Now, only time and Stearns can tell if the franchise will go beyond the comfort zone for Peralta!

Peralta, meanwhile, has only good things to say about the Mets.

Peralta feels the Mets have his back

When asked about his thoughts on a contract extension with the Mets, Peralta sidestepped the question with a small, “No comment.”

But even that “no comment” was loaded, and speculations about his contract extensions arose. However, he was open to talking to the media about his initial weeks in the Mets camp.

“Everything has been amazing. Talking from the bottom to the top, like, I mean, the people from the office, everyone. They have been very easy for me. Very easy to work with… I feel that they have my back,” shared Peralta via SNY Mets.

And Freddy seems to have the team’s back, too.

He revealed that he will be open to having the extension talks beyond Opening Day.

As there’s no rush from Peralta’s end, David Stearns can certainly take his time to overcome the reported inhibitions.

Meanwhile, the Mets have named Peralta their Opening Day starter against the Pittsburgh Pirates. If the Pirates name Paul Skenes as their Opening Day starter, March 26 would witness the CY Young award winner and the fifth-place finisher pitch in the same game.