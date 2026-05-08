Freddy Peralta’s Mets Future Turns Uncertain as $5B MLB Rival Enters Trade Fray, Per Sources

The Mers are currently tied with the Giants for the worst record in MLB with a 14-23 record. Chances for a turnaround are bleak, considering they are already a challenging 11.5 games out in the NL East, and 6.5 games back of a Wild Card spot. And all these, despite a $335 million payroll, are what make these stats a more painful experience for the franchise.

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Chances are high that the franchise would look to offload a few names by the trade deadline. And Freddy Peralta‘s name tops the rumor chart.

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“According to industry sources, the Cubs are one of the teams the Mets have talked to about acquiring RHP Freddy Peralta. June 1st is a target time for the Mets to either get back into the race or move the soon-to-be free agent. Peralta and Craig Counsell share a mutual bond,” Marquee Sports Network’s Bruce Levine said.

Peralta has been having a moderate run with the Mets since joining in January. He is currently standing with a 3.12 ERA and has secured 43 SOs so far. However, compared to his last year’s stats with the Brewers, his strikeout rate is way down this year. 2025 was a breakout season for Peralta as he finished with a 2.70 ERA with 204 strikeouts.

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Moreover, last August, he became the first-ever Brewer with four consecutive starts of at least five innings without surrendering a run. The Mets, though, have yet to see such dominance this season.

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Peralta turns 30 this year, and it is already known what the Mets front office’s analytical view says about a player in their 30s. David Stearns is already infamous after snubbing Pete Alonso for the same. Stearns views players in their 30s as having a higher likelihood of regression. So, Peralta’s chance is getting bleak, and he is also hitting free agency after this season.

So, either the Mets would extend him or may try to trade him for a few new names.

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No other team needs a starter as much as the $5 million franchise, the Chicago Cubs. They already lost Matthew Boyd, Justin Steele, and Cade Horton to injuries. Jed Hoyer will try to make a deal with a reliable starter at the earliest. They made the first move for Peralta due to his previous connection with manager Craig Counsell. Both had established a strong player-manager bond over six seasons (2018–2023) with the Brewers. Counsell managed Peralta’s development from a prospect to a key starter.

It is rumored that the Cubs could offer their No. 3 and No. 4 prospect Kevin Alcántara and Jefferson Rojas, to the Mets in exchange. The Mets’ offense also needs a breather, as they ranked 29th in terms of total runs scored (134). Alcántara is coming off with a .364 average last year, and Rojas’ .288 this year in the minors could be a perfect choice.

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The Mets demand more changes

Trading Peralta will not solve the Mets’ challenge. Thursday once again proved how vulnerable the Mets’ offense was as they went down against the Rockies by 2-6. And like anytime, questions are directed towards manager Carlos Mendoza.

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Before the game, Mendoza made a few changes that boomeranged. Juan Soto once again played as the leadoff on Thursday. That too after scoring one for seven with a home run in the top spot. “Wherever he wants me, I’ll be there — anything I can do to help the team out, I’m going to be open to it,” Soto said about the changes. However, nothing productive came out as Soto returned with only 1 hit from his 4 at-bats.

Even as Peralta’s trade rumors intensify, we wonder if a few more moves are coming soon, including a few radical ones. Although Stearns said that he “does not intend” to make a coaching change at the moment, Mendoza is surely feeling the heat. Alex Cora was also axed despite the players struggling, so the Mets might have a few moves up their sleeves.

A further slump would reveal the front office’s long-term plan.