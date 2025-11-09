Freedie Freeman Can’t Hold Back Emotion After Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s World Series Heroics

After the end of the World Series, one standout star emerged as the center of attention and earned praise not only from MLB analysts but also from one teammate. MLB Network shared a picture of Yoshinobu Yamamoto with a statement from Freddie Freeman, who said, “I was even shocked he was warming up in the bullpen”. Yamamoto’s pitching performance resulted in 2 2/3 scoreless innings. This was a day after his impressive 96 pitches in Game 6.

The Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, had some praising words for his hard work. “It’s pretty crazy”, after Game 7. “I’m kind of crazy for sending him back out there. But I just felt he was the best option”, Roberts added.

The Japanese star kicked off the opening day Tokyo series against the Cubs. Yamamoto struck out four batters in the five innings he pitched. He also duped his 18th April performance against the Rangers, where he got 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

He was also chosen for the MLB All-Star game of 2025, which was his first All-Star game in the major leagues. In Game 2 of the NLCS against the Brewers, he threw a 111-pitch complete game.

Coming back to Game 7, Yamamoto pitched out of a jam in the ninth inning. He stayed calm in that intense moment and kept the score tied at 4. Yamamoto then managed to deliver a smooth 19th inning and strategically managed the 11th inning after Vladimir Guerrero Jr hit a leadoff double.

With an ERA of 2.49 in the regular season of 2025 and 0.99 WHIP, the Dodgers star is definitely someone to admire. Still, he doubted himself before Game 7. Yohinobu Yamamoto said, “Before I went in, to be honest, I was not really sure if I could pitch up there to my best ability….But as I started getting warmed up, because I started making a little bit of an adjustment, then I started thinking I can go in and do my job.”

However, not only Freedie Freeman, who praised Yamamoto, other Dodgers stars even the Jays star also appreciated Yamamoto’s performance in Game 7.

Other MLB stars praising Yamamoto

Yoshinobu Yamamoto becomes the fourth pitcher in MLB history who win Game 6 and Game 7 of a World Series. Before him, it was Harry Brecheen, Randy Johnson, and Ray Kremer who achieved the same milestone. And his performance was so incredible that his other teammates and even the rivals did not hesitate to praise him.

Will Smith said, “That was incredible”. Smith also stitched his name in MLB history by hitting a tie-breaking homer in game 7 11 th innings. He also continued, “You know, I talked to him yesterday. I was like, `Hey, if you can give us one, we’re going to win.’ He gave us three. That was special. He’ll have a few months off. I know he’s going to need it, but I’m just happy for him. That was awesome.”

Addison Barger of the Jays said, “He’s one of the best arms in the game….He did a great job. Kind of freaky that he came in and pitched today after yesterday. I don’t know what they’re doing over there, how he did that without his arm falling off.”

George Springer of the Jays said, “He’s elite….There’s no other way to describe it. He’s elite. He can control six or seven different types of spin and obviously that split is hard to hit”.

The Dodgers took their call and placed Yamamoto in the lineup in back-to-back games of the World Series. The risk of tiredness was there, however, Yamamoto not only overcame his tiredness but also created a new history.