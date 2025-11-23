“From kids in love to vow”- Chelsea Freeman Proves Her Forever Dedication in Emotional Message to Husband Freddie On Their Special Day

Freddie Freeman has cemented himself as a true Dodgers legend, and with that 2025 World Series title, it feels like his MLB journey has come full circle. But once he steps off the field, there’s another side to him, a devoted husband and a proud dad.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And guess what? That part of his life is celebrated every year on November 22, thanks to his wife, Chelsea Freeman. So this year, as the couple marked 11 years of marriage, Chelsea shared a heartfelt Instagram message. This once again showed just how strong their bond and commitment to each other really are.

“11 years with my best friend. From kids in love… to vows… to babies, baseball, and dreams we never could’ve imagined. What a life we’ve built, and it just keeps getting sweeter,” Chelsea shared via Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Freeman | Lifestyle & Family (@chelseafreeman5) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

And wait, the message came with a short clip that shows their journey from being “just friends” to becoming one of the most popular power couples in MLB.

Well, even after more than ten years of marriage, Freddie and Chelsea Freeman still find ways to surprise each other. If you remember, during an October interview with Good Morning America at the 2024 World Series, Chelsea couldn’t help but gush over Freddie’s ability to play through injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

She admits it’s hard to put his on-field talent into words. But one thing she never struggles to express is how deeply she loves him!

And as you can expect, their journey hasn’t been without challenges. Remember last year, Chelsea shared that their youngest son, Max, had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré. Thankfully, his neurologist has been encouraged by his recovery, noting that with plenty of physical therapy, Max is steadily getting back to his lively, energetic self.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So, while Freddie shines as a complete player on the field, it’s clear that off the field, he’s every bit the devoted family man, too. And he got someone to stand by him in highs and lows.

What’s ahead for Freddie Freeman?

Well, Freddie Freeman is 36 now, so it’s no surprise that talk about his retirement is heating up. After all, he’s checked almost every box a player can in MLB. Talk about a World Series title, multiple All-Star nods, Silver Sluggers, and MVP, he got it all. But what’s next for him?

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in May, he addressed the chatter himself, saying, “I’d like to play two more years. I’ll turn 40 in September 2029.” That pretty much shuts down the rumors. And honestly, anyone who watched him blast that leadoff homer in the bottom of the 18th during that marathon Game 3 of the World Series knows he’s nowhere near done.

So yes, fans can expect a few more legendary moments in the years ahead. And Chelsea will get to enjoy a few more on-field heroics from her husband before he finally hangs them up.