Frustrated Yankees Star Loses Cool as New York Allegedly Clings to Outdated Strategy Despite Failed Results

Clint Frazier may not wear pinstripes anymore, but that has not stopped him from voicing his opinions about his former team. The ex-Yankee outfielder, now turning heads as a podcaster, recently unloaded a long and fiery rant about the Yankee organisation.

Frazier spent five of his seven MLB seasons in New York from 2017 to 2021 and put up 29 homers, 97 RBIs, and a .761 OPS across 228 games. And for a player who lived through the team’s internal know-how, the conversations and the pressure to perform the Yankee way, his perspective carries weight – but also frustration.

According to Frazier, the Yankees are still stuck in an offensive philosophy that no longer matches the reality of today’s pitching. Because now pitchers have changed to a huge extent, and New York has not adjusted.

Frazier mentioned, “Because if you’re a young kid coming up and you’re thinking that ‘dip and get under it’ leads to home runs in today’s game, you’re screwed. You’re absolutely screwed. You’re right where the pitchers want you to be.”

Then Frazier didn’t stop; he also went deep about the rise of sticky substances like Spider Tack. It changed the sport, and suddenly pitchers were throwing breaking balls with absurd movement–and hitters had to adapt.

They had to get on top of the ball, level out the swing plane, and then stop feeding pitchers the flyouts. But in Frazier’s view, the Yankees didn’t end up pivoting–and instead they doubled down on creating home-run-or-bust hitters who live under the baseball.

Frazier didn’t even stop there; he revealed how heavily the New York Yankee development system grades the players based on hard contact. Naturally, players start over-swinging, and they chase numbers when competing in the moment.

That sure works for someone like Aaron Judge, but not for 98% of the roster.

So the bottom line is that the Yankees need to modernise, and not with the analytics but with a better balance. Until then, the New York Yankees might be facing the same frustration of simply missing out right before the finish line.

Clint Frazier calls out Hal Steinbrenner for “playing the poverty card.”

This week, the Yankee world was rocked by Hal Steinbrenner and the poverty card that he played. Frazier fired back at the Steinbrenners’ claim that the Yankees’ roughly $300 million is “not sustainable.” Frazier fired back, calling out what he sees as a disconnect between the team’s finances and the owner’s complaints.

The frustration comes on the heels of reports that the Yankees generate over $700 million in annual revenue. That number alone has raised eyebrows across the league. And so, this has not sat well with Frazier, which is exactly why he said what fans were already thinking.

“A man that owns a team worth $8.2 billion is kind of crying poverty,” Frazier said. “If indeed the New York Yankees did profit $700 million… and Hal Steinbrenner does not spend like a man that owned a company that made $700 million in profit… if you’re saying no one is making more money than you, make sure it’s going toward a good cause.”

This quote hit hard because it reflects the frustration surrounding the Yankee identity under Steinbrenner. They were once the league’s big spender, the evil empire–but now they are more cautious about the spending. Now, Yankee fans watch as the Dodgers and Mets walk away with their potential talent.

The Juan Soto deal is one classic example– and the main burn was when Soto mentioned the Mets are winning more! Now, spending doesn’t always guarantee success. The Mets proved that in 2025, when their massive payroll delivered just 83 wins with a second-place finish.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, showed the opposite is true too–winning back-to-back championship titles, all whilst carrying the biggest payroll in baseball. The Yankees aren’t struggling, of course. They still posted the third-highest payroll in the league in 2025 and made the postseason for the sixth time in seven years.

But for fans and clearly for Frazier, it’s not about spending money– it’s about acting like the grand team the Yankees were.