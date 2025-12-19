Fuming Steve Cohen Fires Clear Warning to Entire League After Untrue Mets 2026 Payroll Projections

The New York Mets have not made any big splashes this offseason. Many of us expected to see Steve Cohen throw money and get big stars, especially after how the 2025 season ended. But they have not made any big signings, and rumors about the Mets trying to balance their payroll have come out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After listening to these rumors for a long time, Steve Cohen has come out and given a reply.

“As typical, the usual idiots misinterpreting a Post article on Mets payroll for ‘ 26,” said Steve Cohen on X. “I can’t imagine our payroll to be lower than last year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In late 2025, a New York Post report projected the Mets’ 2026 payroll around $310-$320M, down slightly from last season’s $341.7M total. Rumors of scaled-back spending spread quickly after a tough Winter Meetings that saw Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz leave in free agency.

But the team has already added Jorge Polanco for $40M, 2 years, Devin Williams for $51M, 3 years, and Luke Weaver for $22M, 2 years.

That backdrop set up unease about a modest offseason, since the club also has Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765M deal on the books.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Mets are reportedly “very in” on Cody Bellinger, a free agent with a projected 6-year, $180M contract on the table. Bellinger posted an average of .272 with 29 homers, 98 RBIs, and 4.9 fWAR last year. His strong offense and 93rd percentile Outs Above Average in left field make him a true difference-maker in Queens plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Amid these moves and projections, Mets owner Steve Cohen responded publicly to the spending speculation, saying he does not expect payroll to drop below last season’s. Cohen’s estimate aligns with payroll totals still well above most of baseball despite the departures.

Given the team’s free agent activity and interest in Bellinger’s high-value bat and arm in the outfield, the payroll picture seems consistent with a competitive approach.

Steve Cohen’s response reframes the noise, reminding everyone that projections do not dictate how the Mets operate. After Polanco, Williams, Weaver, and Soto’s commitments, whispers of thrift feel increasingly detached from reality. If Cody Bellinger arrives, the payroll debate ends quietly, except for those still counting spreadsheets.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the status of the Mets and Cody Bellinger?

The silence is louder than the rumors. One side keeps talking about flexibility and discipline, the other keeps stacking leverage with a healthy stat line and patience. This isn’t stalled momentum; it’s calculated waiting. Eventually, the New York Mets have to decide if restraint still makes sense with Cody Bellinger sitting right there.

Recent league chatter increasingly frames the New York Mets as favorites in the Cody Bellinger sweepstakes. WFAN host Tommy Lugauer said Bellinger is the “perfect David Stearns free agent acquisition” fit. That view aligns with reports indicating the Mets will exceed prior years on contract length. Multiple outlets project a multi-year deal surpassing $150 million, reflecting patience from both sides now.

ADVERTISEMENT

If finalized, the agreement would immediately reshape a lineup missing Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso. Bellinger posted a .272 average with 29 homers, 98 RBIs, and 125 OPS+ in a season. Those numbers ranked as his second-best output since 2019, reinforcing sustained rebound performance leaguewide credibility.

For now, the New York Mets control the pace, while Cody Bellinger controls the leverage quietly. David Stearns has created space, and Steve Cohen has avoided urgency without losing intent. When the decision arrives, the Mets and Bellinger will pretend patience mattered more than timing.