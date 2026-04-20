Furious Mets Nation Turns On $51M Player After Near Win Slips vs Cubs

The New York Mets were a hair’s breadth away from snapping their losing streak against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. The Cubs defeated the Mets 2-1 in 10 innings, as the New York team failed to defend their meager 1-run lead till the end. As a ninth-inning surge against a Mets reliever put the Cubs on the scoreboard, fans do not want to cut him any slack.

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The Mets managed to hold onto their 1-0 lead till the top of the ninth. Their only scoring play was M.J. Melendez’s home run in the fifth inning. The offense hardly did any favors to the Mets’ pitching, as their pitching would have to be nearly perfect to win the game. Ultimately, it was Devin Williams who slipped up at the bottom of the ninth, as Michael Conforto hit a game-tying double that let pinch-runner Scott Kingery score. Talkin’ Baseball posted a video of the play on X.

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Talkin’ Baseball captioned the video as, “Michael Conforto ties it in the ninth! Mets were two outs away from ending their losing streak.”

Williams gave up a leadoff single to Ian Happ to begin the ninth inning. He followed it by striking out Seiya Suzuki. With only two outs away from finally winning a game, the Mets blew their chance. Instead, their losing streak extended to 11 straight games.

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Conforto’s line drive off Williams tied the game, as Kingery scored. Williams followed it with two outs to end the inning, striking out Carson Kelly and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

After they got in the tying runs, the Cubs did not waste any time in the 10 inning to win the game. Pete Crow Armstrong scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly.

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After their latest loss, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke about how hard it is to defend a one-run game.

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According to USA Today, Mendoza stated, “When you’re playing one-run games, you have to be perfect. It’s hard to play like that. We are not impacting the baseball at all, as a team.”

Yet, it’s Devin Williams’ inning that remains a glaring turning point in the Mets’ loss. In the very first year of his 3-year, $51 million contract, Williams landed on the receiving end of the Mets fans’ anger.

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Mets fans voice their frustration as Devin Williams blows the game

“Eleven-game losing streak is crazy,” noted one fan, while another commented, “We’re getting relegated.” The 2026 season is shaping up to be one of the Mets’ worst in recent memory. Their 11 straight losses account for the longest losing streak since August 28- September 8, 2004, according to MLB.com. The last time they had a 12-game losing streak was in 2002. However, in baseball, a team is not relegated to lower levels even if it performs poorly.

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“Glad Williams isn’t the Yankees’ problem anymore,” wrote one fan. Williams played for the Yankees in 2025 before joining the Mets. He posted a 4.79 ERA with a 4-6 record, recording 18 saves in 22 opportunities, which wasn’t enough for the Yankees to re-sign him when he hit free agency.

“Cohen wanted to spite-sign this bum like Yankees wanted him back, that he lost Diaz,” remarked a user. The Mets signed Williams to a 3-year, $51 million contract in December 2025 after he hit free agency. While they added Williams to the bullpen, the Mets let go of Edwin Diaz. Diaz signed a 3-year, $69 million contract with the Dodgers in December last year.

Another user observed, “I won’t excuse Devin Williams, but it’s the harsh truth: you never deserve to win if you only score one run. That’s an unfair tight rope that even the best bullpens in baseball would struggle to hold down.”

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As another fan pointed out, the Mets’ anemic offense, which has scored just 72 runs this season, the second-fewest in the league, is putting immense pressure on their pitching. That’s a tall order, as it leaves no room for error.

“Former Mets just killing them,” wrote a fan. It was Michael Conforto’s double that shifted the momentum in the Cubs’ favor. Conforto started his MLB career with the Mets, playing for 7 seasons through 2021, before joining the San Francisco Giants.