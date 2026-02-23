“Garbage App” – Yankees Nation Loses Cool as $3.47B Network Admits to Major Streaming Glitch

Sometimes it feels like somebody is cursing the New York Yankees. After making fans unhappy in the offseason by “running it back,” the Yankees are now facing backlash again because their broadcaster has fallen short in providing for the Bleacher Creatures.

YES Network recently revealed that, “We are aware of a technical issue affecting The Gotham Sports App.”

Fans using the $119.99 YES Season Pass expected uninterrupted Yankees Spring Training coverage. Instead, streams froze mid-game, leaving fans stuck during live preseason baseball action moments. YES Network acknowledged the disruption publicly on February 23, 2026, and thanked viewers for their patience during ongoing restoration efforts.

This admission confirmed that fans were not alone in struggling to watch scheduled preseason baseball games.

This was not the first time streaming issues disrupted Yankees viewing since they acquired the network for $3.47 billion in 2021.

The YES app originally launched in 2021, promising free streaming for authenticated television subscribers nationwide. Media reporter Andrew Marchand said the YES app consistently froze during attempted Yankees game streams.

The disruption came soon after YES reduced monthly subscription pricing from $24.99 to $19.99. YES also introduced the $119.99 Season Pass, covering Spring Training and regular season games. The Gotham bundle dropped $60, falling from $359.99 annually to $299.99.

These changes expanded access, but some fans experienced outages while trying to watch preseason New York Yankees games. YES Network has assured fans that the Gotham Sports App will return soon after fixing issues.

Yet, the repeated interruptions built frustration, especially when fans depended on streaming during early Spring Training.

Yankees nation vents frustration after app glitch

When a Yankees fan typed “Sick of this garbage app. Unreal,” it summed up long‑running streaming pain for many fans. Reviews show users regularly deal with freezing issues and crashes while trying to watch the New York Yankees play. Such complaints about glitches and the app “crapping out” during live games have been common on Reddit forums for years. Fans often complain they must restart the app multiple times before they can even watch a pitch. That ongoing struggle makes a single fan’s blunt comment feel all too familiar to Yankees Nation.

Another fan wrote, “The New York Yankees need to end any and all association with this ‘app’.” Many users report the YES Network and Gotham Sports App freeze, causing login failures, and constant buffering instead of steady baseball coverage. Fans have even mentioned that the app repeatedly logs them out or drops audio during broadcasts of other live baseball action. Some viewers on Reddit described blurry streams and freezes even on popular devices like Fire TV Stick and Apple TV, forcing multiple restarts just to watch innings.

“Why can’t the game just be played on TV, u know how much money fans have to pay just to watch one game,” exploded one. That frustration isn’t surprising when standalone streaming for the YES Network once cost $24.99 monthly or $239.99 annually before recent repricing changes. Many viewers complain they pay nearly as much as traditional cable just to follow regular-season or spring training action. Some Reddit users even mention being charged after canceling their subscription, creating real cost headaches for fans.

When one fan raged, “That’s twice in 4 days with an issue to this app,” it echoed long‑standing Gotham Sports App woes. Users report the app often freezes, crashes, and won’t stay logged in on Fire TV or Roku. Many online reviews describe repeated buffering and login loops even after reinstalling the app.

Another user said Gotham Sports sometimes shows errors instead of game content on Samsung TVs.

One comment directly hit a long history of streaming problems dating back years. “You had technical issues all last season. Spend some money on developers and FIX IT.” Users reported these issues through the 2023 season, as well. Reddit threads showed crashes and login bugs stretching back to 2022 and 2024 before Gotham Sports even launched. These repeat breakdowns make that fan’s demand for fixes feel rooted in a track record of frustration.

Now, it feels like the New York Yankees cannot win hearts if Gotham Sports App keeps failing fans during streaming. YES Network must invest in reliable technology before future seasons make this frustration feel permanent and unavoidable.