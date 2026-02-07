Garrett Crochet Discloses Why He Declined Team USA Spot for WBC, Discusses Red Sox’s New Rotation

It’s no longer news that the upcoming WBC is short on star power. Amid insurance hurdles, players prioritizing their MLB teams, and workload-management concerns, many big names are either limiting their involvement or skipping the international stage altogether. And the latest example is Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet.

Well, Crochet isn’t injured, he wasn’t denied insurance, and Boston even gave him the green light to suit up for Team USA. Still, he chose to sit this one out. Reason? Crochet opened up about his decision, and what he had to say might just put a smile on the faces of Red Sox fans.

“When last season ended and then my daughter was born, everything kind of fell into my lap,” Crochet said to The Boston Globe. “I had to do what was best for my family and for my team… There was a point last season when it seemed possible. But then it just didn’t make sense.”

If you remember, last season, Crochet stayed healthy till the end. But that also meant he carried a massive workload. He led all of MLB with 205 1/3 innings pitched, nearly 60 more than his previous career high. So, as tempting as it would’ve been to see him headline Team USA’s rotation alongside Cy Young winner Paul Skenes, the reality is that the 26-year-old probably needed to ease up and save some bullets.

And there was more going on than just baseball. Crochet became a father in November, which gave him even more reason to prioritize his workload and improve his work-life balance. With spring training around the corner and another relentless 162-game season looming, he chose rest over the WBC.

Sure, it’s fun to imagine what could’ve been. A Team USA rotation featuring Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal, and Crochet would’ve been a dream for fans. But Red Sox supporters have plenty to be excited about, too. Why? Because Boston’s newly revamped rotation, bolstered by the additions of Sonny Gray, Ranger Suárez, and Johan Oviedo, looks downright intimidating.

“It’s crazy thinking about what the rotation was when we broke camp last year and what we have now,” Crochet said.

Well, the big question now is whether those new arms, paired with a refreshed and focused Crochet, can help turn things around for Boston this season.

The Red Sox’s biggest bet is still on Garrett Crochet this year

Well, you can debate about the new faces in Boston’s rotation, but when it comes to delivering in the clutch, Crochet is still the guy. Just look at the numbers. Through his first 13 starts last season, he posted a ridiculous 1.98 ERA. He finished the year with 18 wins, and five of his starts ended as no-decisions despite him going at least six innings while giving up two runs or fewer.

Down the stretch, he was even better. Crochet went 14–1 over his final 20 starts. And if a few of those tough-luck losses and no-decisions had swung his way, he’d be knocking on the door of a 20-win season! And what about a Cy Young Award?

Last year, even though he led the AL with 205 1/3 innings and topped all of MLB with 255 strikeouts, Tarik Skubal still walked away with 26 of the 30 first-place votes. And guess what, Garrett Crochet didn’t quite do enough to wrestle the award from him.

Now, with Crochet stepping away from extra commitments, locked in on his workload, and eyeing a strong spring training debut, the Red Sox have every reason to hope their ace is gearing up for another dominant run.