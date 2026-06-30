“Gave It Everything”- Bo Bichette Fails to Control Tears in Emotional Toronto Return After World Series Heartbreak

Just seven months ago, Bo Bichette stood proud in Rogers Centre, wearing the royal blue and white jersey. His first MLB team, where he established himself as an elite hitter, was looking to lift the Commissioner’s Trophy after over three decades. Despite returning from a knee injury, the shortstop became a big part of creating winning opportunities for the team.

But in the offseason, despite both sides wanting to reunite, things didn’t work out. Fast forward to Monday, and he returned to the same arena he called home for seven years as a New York Met. Understandably, he could not hide his emotions.

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“I don’t know what to expect,” said Bichette about fan reception at Rogers Centre before the game. “I gave it everything I had. So, I just hope that’s appreciated.”

It was appreciated, all right!

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Ahead of the game, a 41,634-strong Rogers Centre gave a standing ovation to Bichette as the screen on top gave a video tribute to their former player. Bichette, on the outfield, waved to everyone as the video ended, thanking him. The appreciation didn’t end there.

As he was introduced during the game before his first at-bat, he got another round of standing ovation. Thanking everyone, he looked at his buddy from Toronto, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was asking him to take his helmet off and thank them. Bichette certainly listened and tipped his helmet to the crowd rooting for him despite his signing a 3-year, $126 million contract with the Mets. And it is understandable why.

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Bichette was a key part of the Blue Jays’ World Series run last season. His three-run home run against the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani was one of the most iconic moments in franchise history. He did give it his all as he braved through the pain to play in the World Series last year. However, they lost the opportunity to win it all despite pushing the series to Game 7.

Bichette started 2026 with the Mets, hoping to excel in New York. However, that has not been the case as he went through a hitting slump early in the season. He is still struggling, hitting .252, much lower than his career average, with 10 homers and 46 RBI in 84 games. He has also transitioned into a new third baseman role from his usual shortstop.

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Bichette’s history with the Blue Jays runs deep, starting from when the organization drafted him in the second round of the 2016 draft. He climbed his way through minor league levels to an MLB debut in 2019. A two-time All-Star with the Blue Jays, he played 748 games, recording 111 home runs with a .294 batting average.

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His tie with the Blue Jays is not only professional. Bichette shares a strong friendship with Vladimir Guerrero Jr, the one he hugged first after that Game & homer. Guerrero and Bichette go way back to their minor league days in Double-A, long before they made it big and were baseball sensations, and they had a dream to win the big one together one day.

“We went through it all together. The one goal we had together, we didn’t accomplish it,” Bichette said about Gurrero Jr., per MLB.com. “I’ve seen him at his lowest, he’s seen me at mine. Vice versa, too, at our highest. From teammates as kids, to now.”

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Bichette was unsure how fans in Toronto would react to his return. But they knew what Bichette had done for the home team, and they marked his return with respect. At the end of the day, the love was not lost.