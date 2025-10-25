Gavin Newsom, Doug Ford Strike World Series Bet With Subtle Donald Trump Jab After Canada PM’s ‘Afraid’ Joke

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and California Governor Gavin Newsom have a friendly wager going. It followed soon after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stirred things up with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I think he’s afraid to make a bet. He doesn’t like to lose….. He hasn’t called. He hasn’t returned my call yet on the bet so I’m ready.” Carney joked on Thursday at Rogers Centre. While Donald Trump might be dodging the bet, Gavin Newsom and Doug Ford are busy celebrating Ontario’s maple syrup and California’s top-tier wines.

Ford put Ontario’s finest maple syrup on the table, served in its iconic tin can. “If the Blue Jays win, I’ll send you some of Ontario’s finest maple syrup in a proper tin can, the way it’s meant to be enjoyed. The tariff might cost me a few extra bucks at the border these days, but it’ll be worth it for a Jays win.” A subtle dig at Donald Trump’s tariff policy decisions made its way into his remarks.

Newsom, meanwhile, joked that the syrup would stay safely north of the border and sweetened the deal with a bottle of California wine. To be claimed if the Dodgers secure back-to-back World Series titles.

“I’ll send you a bottle of California’s championship-worthy wine. And hey, can you do me a favor? Think you can put it on the liquor store shelves?” Newsom said.

Without hesitation, Ford told Newsom to “talk to your friend in the Oval Office” if he wishes U.S. liquor to be back on the store shelves.

Then, before raising a toast to a great World Series and a tariff-free friendship between Ontario and California, Doug hilariously told Newsom, “As a lifelong San Francisco Giants fan, go Dodgers.”

Even the police chiefs of Toronto and LA have challenged each other in a friendly wager. The loser has to pose for a photo wearing the winning team’s jersey.

As for Donald Trump, Prime Minister Mark Carney mentioned yesterday that the U.S. president still hasn’t signed on to a World Series bet. But at this point, that feels like the least of the concerns between Canada and the U.S., he added.

While their wager is entertaining, the mayors of Toronto and LA aren’t far behind.

After Bass’s remarks on Donald Trump, the LA and Toronto Mayors agree on a hilarious bet as the Dodgers take on the Blue Jays

Keeping the spirit of rivalry alive, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has agreed to a friendly bet with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

Based on what they agreed on, the loser has to wear the opposing team’s jersey and bike the number of runs the winning team scores in kilometers or Miles. So, let’s say if the Blue Jays won by 10 runs, Bass would go on a 10-mile bike ride.

“I am so confident that I said … she can do it in kilometers, and I’ll do it in miles,” Chow exclaimed.

With all that, we cannot help but remember how Trump was somehow blamed for a wild Shohei Ohtani claim in a rant by comedian Theo Von. Apparently, when Von went to watch the Commodores face off against the LSU Tigers, he took a moment to speak about Shohei Ohtani’s historic heroics at the NLCS.

OutKick’s Lynden Blake and country singer-songwriter Ernest told Von that he and Blake were discussing the Los Angeles Dodgers. They were particularly going gaga over Shohei Ohtani’s standout performance that sealed the NLCS and punched their ticket to the World Series. “That was the greatest thing ever,” Von added.

That led Blake to question if this world will ever see another player like him. That’s when the conversation turned a bit.

“We’re not going to get as many Shoheis anymore because of the tariffs, dude. That’s the frickin’ s— I’m talking about. Take down the tariffs and get us more Shoheis,” Von joked a bit more.

Theo joked that foreign baseball stars are treated almost like imports. If the U.S. eased up on its “tariffs,” he quipped, it might be a lot easier to bring in more world-class talent like Shohei Ohtani. Do you think so, too?