George Springer Sends Clear Message to Dylan Cease & Cody Ponce as Blue Jays Refuse to Fold After World Series Heartbreak

After that gut-punch Game 7 loss of the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays are moving like a team that tasted the brink of glory and decided – nope, we’re going right back there. And now, at a Make-A-Wish event in Toronto, George Springer, talking about the exciting new additions to the team, simply lit up.

The Dylan Cease signing of seven years and $210 million was a statement that the team is not backing down. They also got Cody Ponce, the 6-foot-6 right-hander, on a 3-year, $30 million deal, coming off an MVP season in Korea.

And what better welcome for them than a snapshot from a team member of what “mindset” to expect in the clubhouse. Springer’s message to Cease and Ponce was simple.

“Our team was special and is special to me,” Springer said. “There’s a lot that goes into playing this game. For guys to want to come here and to want to sign up for as long as they have, it means a lot to us and shows who they are as well.”

That was a promise that Cease and Ponce are stepping into a clubhouse that’s built on that relentlessness to finish what they started.

The Toronto Blue Jays have quietly assembled one of baseball’s deepest rotations.

With Cease, Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, José Berríos, and now Ponce, along with Eric Lauer, essentially in the seventh slot, it is a major arsenal.

Springer also added that waking up to the news of Cease was “exciting.” It has been meaningful for him to see all these top players choosing Toronto, even after that heartbreak.

Now, Springer’s message seems mostly for Cease, given his seven-year commitment to the team. But his message could also be a pitch to all the free agents who are on the fence about joining the Jays. Cue in Kyle Tucker!

Blue Jays turn up the heat: Kyle Tucker visits Florida facility

On Wednesday, the Blue Jays’ run at Kyle Tucker got a lot more serious. The superstar outfielder was spotted visiting Toronto’s training facility in Dunedin, Fla. So, it’s evident that the Blue Jays are making a serious push for Tucker.

The 28-year-old has been the most coveted free agent on the market. Since he was drafted as the No. 5 overall pick by the Astros in 2015, he has been an impact player. Then he moved to the Chicago Cubs last season, and he maintained his momentum, even though he faced a mid-season hand injury. By the end of the season, he had clinched 22 home runs, 25 steals, and a .377 on-base percentage.

But when it comes to Kyle Tucker, the decision could hinge on more than just numbers.

After missing out on Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto in the past, the Jays might lean on the special nature of the clubhouse, the chemistry, and the chance to compete immediately. And this makes the entire “aggressiveness” of the team more logical.

They also need to sign another big name – Bo Bichette. He is a priority for the team and is fresh off a career year. Not to mention, he is a fan favorite and also someone who wants to remain a Jay.

Now, if Tucker chooses Toronto over top suitors like the Yankees or Dodgers, it would be a huge statement for the team; a clear sign that they’re not just rebuilding but also ready to win it all.