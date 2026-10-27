“Get a Little Younger”: Dodgers Warned of a Potential ‘End of an Era’ as Roster Concerns Grow

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ four-game NLCS sweep by the Milwaukee Brewers exposed a growing problem. While the franchise remains among MLB’s most talented teams, concerns about its aging roster have raised several questions ahead of 2027.

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The Dodgers failed to achieve their World Series three-peat goal. But their season was not a bust. They recorded 100-plus wins this season and advanced to the NLCS before getting eliminated. However, before the offseason hits, the organization must determine whether its veteran core needs a fresh outlook.

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“They’re well aware of the age of this roster. They’re well aware of what the contracts are, and they also are well aware of the overall talent and what the careers of these players represent,” said Katie J. Woo on Dodgers Territory.

“So yes, I think it’s very fair to say the Dodgers should probably get a little younger next year. We saw what it looks like when you have the oldest position-playing core in baseball in October. Guys are a little tired.”

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The assessment highlights a growing challenge for a team that has relied heavily on established stars to maintain its dominance. Experience and proven postseason performances remain valuable, but the Dodgers’ latest playoff disappointment suggests that relying on the same veteran group may not be enough to sustain their success indefinitely. Andrew Friedman is also well aware of the issue.

“This isn’t something that we just woke up and were like, ‘Oh wow, the age of our position player group,'” Friedman reportedly said earlier. “We knew what things were going to look like in ’26, ’27, but also how talented these guys are, the way they prepare. And so much of our long-term contract bats are betting on the human — betting on the person, betting on the work ethic, betting on them doing everything they can to keep themselves in the best position to have success.”

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However, according to the LA Times, the Dodgers’ position-player group averaged 30.9 years of age in 2026, making it the oldest in the majors. Dylan Hernandez noted for The California Post that the Dodgers could build an Opening Day lineup where all the players are aged 32 or above except for Kyle Tucker and Andy Pages. Despite their valuable contributions, the ages of these established stars signal that the Dodgers are nearing the end of an era. Miguel Rojas has already played his final game on October 15. Freddie Freeman has also talked about retirement, though he wishes to play till he is 40 years old.

Freeman and Max Muncy, two important pieces of the lineup, are in their late 30s. Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Will Smith, and Teoscar Hernández are also over 30 years old. Although their experience and individual abilities remain valuable, the physical demands of a long regular season followed by the intensity of October baseball could become increasingly difficult to manage.

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The challenge for Los Angeles is that getting younger will not necessarily mean moving on from its biggest stars. Much of the team’s identity and championship pedigree is tied to the veteran players. Replacing that production would be difficult, even for a franchise with substantial financial resources and a good farm system.

However, the Dodgers may need to reconsider how they distribute playing time and whether certain veterans should make way for younger alternatives. Outfielder Josue De Paula is a potential solution. The top prospect impressed the Dodgers’ brass during his brief stint in September. The organization could focus on his development so the Dodgers have a younger option in the outfield ready for the future.

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Creating room for De Paula could mean reducing Teoscar Hernández’s role or exploring a trade involving the veteran outfielder. Hernández has one year remaining on his contract, with $21 million owed in 2027, making him a potential trade candidate if Los Angeles decides to reshape its lineup. Apart from De Paula, Eduardo Quintero, Mike Sirota, and James Tibbs III have been promising in the minors. But that does not guarantee success in the big leagues.

“We’ve talked about the challenge of a team with our expectations, of how to phase in young players,” Andrew Friedman told The California Post. “It’s really difficult because you can’t phase in three guys (and) expect them to hit the ground running.”

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The upcoming offseason and the 2027 season present an opportunity for the Dodgers to address the warning signs before they become more serious. The Dodgers must balance loyalty to proven performers with the need to create opportunities for younger players who could contribute in the future.

Their next moves could determine whether the franchise begins a smooth transition toward a new generation or risks allowing its current core to age without sufficient reinforcements.