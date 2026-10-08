“Get Back to the Yard”: MLB Analyst Gets Honest as MLB’s Paternity Leave Turns Postseason Scene Tense

The San Diego Padres were about to face a Game 4 without a key bullpen arm, not due to injury, but by choice. They are now facing that uncomfortable reality, with Mason Miller reportedly back in the pivotal NLDS Game 4 after his paternity leave, after Walker Buehler already missed the first two games for the same reason. The timing seems to have clearly left MLB analyst Coach Trev unimpressed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The situation has also reopened a debate that the New York Yankees inadvertently fueled. Max Fried was scheduled for paternity leave but chose to remain with the Yankees for their crucial Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Ironically, the Yankees were swept despite Fried taking the mound, and now the spotlight shifts to San Diego, where the Padres must navigate a season-defining Game 4 without one of their biggest bullpen weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can’t be having s– January/February people. Let me pull that back. You can… You did that right thing by being there. Once the baby pops out, you don’t do a thing. Dads, you don’t do a thing. If everything went to plan. Mommy and baby are good; get back to the yard,” Trev said in a podcast via Talkin’ Baseball.

With names like Buehler, Miller, and Fried associated with paternity leave during the ongoing postseason, Trev feels like the players need to set their priorities right. Moreover, the players should keep their paternity leave very limited. Well, Buehler surely adhered to this, missing only the first two NLDS games.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Game 1, Buehler’s absence forced the Padres to start with Robbie Ray. Ray surrendered a game-tying two-run home run to Jackson Chourio in the 3rd inning. Then, in Game 2, Miller was given the charge. Miller dominated the 8th inning with two strikeouts but completely unraveled under patient Milwaukee plate appearances in the 9th, surrendering a walk-off, two-run single to Jackson Chourio.

And if Miller had missed Game 4, the Padres could not just offer enough support behind Buehler. “We have his back,” said Fernando Tatis Jr. “He’s been with us. He’s been impressive. He’s been all the good details that you can put out there. Let him have his family time right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees would have faced the same with Fried had he opted for paternity leave. “I’ve got a really supportive family that understands [baseball] is my job,” Fried said. Thus, the Yankees could start with Fried in Game 3, although it didn’t go as planned. He surrendered 4 ER over 5.2 innings.

Still, Fried’s presence in the dugout, along with Trev’s arguments about priorities, opened a debate about the work-life balance of the players. A month ago, Padres’ other name, Ty France, took paternity leave after his wife, Maggie, gave birth to twin girls. That time was also crucial as the Padres were then fighting for their MLB playoff berth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a really big family man,” France remained unmoved amid the debate. “Obviously, we’re in a tight race. But baseball’s not forever. Family is.”

Well, MLB’s certainly not forever, but a small roster change at the most crucial time could alter a team’s year-long effort.