“Get Him Off the Team”- Mets Fans Demand Freddy Peralta’s Exit After Disastrous Outing Against the Phillies

The New York Mets acquired Freddy Peralta in the offseason, envisioning him as one of their frontline starters. However, 16 starts into the season, that plan is officially off the cards. After the Philadelphia Phillies bashed Peralta, the 30-year-old pitcher appears to be a liability on an already struggling team. As the Phillies delivered a 15-3 blowout loss to the Mets, New York fans demanded Peralta’s exit.

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“Get him off the team,” wrote one Mets fan on X.

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In his latest start on Saturday, Peralta took his sixth loss of 2026 against the Phillies. It was a disastrous 2.2 innings for Peralta, his shortest for the Mets. During the 80 pitches he threw, Peralta allowed a season-high 10 earned runs on 10 hits, including 2 home runs. Following the match, Peralta was asked what aspect of his outing disappointed him the most on Saturday.

“Everything in general, but only being able to throw 2+ innings,” Peralta told the reporters, per SNY Mets.

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Even if the Dominican wanted to throw more, manager Carlos Mendoza surely could not risk it. Pulled in the third with the Phillies leading 8-0, Peralta had allowed seven extra-base hits. At the end of his outing, Peralta’s ERA rose to 4.83.

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Unfortunately for the Mets, Peralta’s exit alone could not stop the damage. The Mets’ relief pitching staff struggled as they allowed seven more runs to the Phillies. Taking over for Peralta, Cionel Perez immediately gave up a three-run shot to Kyle Schwarber.

The Phillies extended their lead when Tobias Myers allowed four more runs. The Mets reliever surrendered a two-run triple to Bryce Harper and another home run to Schwarber. Schwarber’s three homers accounted for five of the Phillies’ 15 runs.

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On the opposite side, the Mets’ lineup failed to make an impact against the impressive Christopher Sanchez. The only run he gave up in his six innings was during Mark Vientos’ solo shot. Carson Benge’s two-run home run off the Phillies’ reliever in the seventh inning ended the Mets’ offense.

Peralta enters his walk year with a 4.83 ERA and declining velocity—a far cry from his All-Star form. The righty went seven innings deep only once in his 16 starts. He is averaging a little over five innings per game for the Mets. His strikeout rate also suffered a significant drop (22.1%) this season.

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As Peralta continues to falter ahead of the trade deadline, the Metsies have had enough and are demanding his exit.

Mets fans vent frustration after disastrous start from Freddy Peralta

One fan wrote on X, “Get him off the team!” Another supported, commenting, “Trade this guy, please. He’s been awful. Get Sproat and Jett Williams back, F this s— experiment.”

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Freddy Peralta is in his walk year, and the Mets fans want him traded before August 3. Fans also want back Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams, the prospects the Mets traded to Milwaukee for Peralta. However, top pitching prospect Sproat has been struggling with a 1-4 record and a 5.94 ERA. The 22-year-old infielder Williams is playing at Triple-A for the Brewers, hitting .220 in 69 games.

Another fan mocked Peralta, saying, “Can’t be 5-inning Freddy if you don’t go 5.”

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With the Brewers, Peralta’s four-seam fastball—low to mid-90s—earned him the nickname “Fastball Freddy.” However, his velocity fluctuated, even dropping to 93mph, throughout the season. In 10 of his 16 starts, Peralta pitched fewer than five innings. His tendency to throw five innings generated a mocking nickname from the fans.

“Milwaukee hasn’t skipped a beat without this guy and Stearns,” remarked a user. The Mets share a deep connection with the Brewers. They not only acquired Peralta in the offseason, but the Mets’ president of baseball operations, David Stearns, also shares history with the Brewers. Stearns served as the Brewers’ GM for four seasons before the team promoted him to president of baseball operations. He served in the position until October 2022.

“What a f’n joke. What a waste of money. I hate this team with all my soul,” wrote one. Peralta is in the final year of the five-year, $15.5 million deal he signed with the Brewers. The Mets will pay him $8 million, his base salary, in 2026.