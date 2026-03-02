‘Get Lost’ – Yankees Loyalist Rips Apart NY Columnist for Disrespecting CC Sabathia’s Honor

Retired pitcher CC Sabathia speaks after being inducted into Major League Baseball s Hall Of Fame in Cooperstown, New York on Sunday, July 27, 2025. The MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Hall of Fame Class of 2025 also included retired Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, retired pitcher Billy Wagner and posthumously Dick Allen and Dave Parker. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY COOP20250727920 GeorgexNapolitano

Retired pitcher CC Sabathia speaks after being inducted into Major League Baseball s Hall Of Fame in Cooperstown, New York on Sunday, July 27, 2025. The MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Hall of Fame Class of 2025 also included retired Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, retired pitcher Billy Wagner and posthumously Dick Allen and Dave Parker. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY COOP20250727920 GeorgexNapolitano

As the New York Yankees prepare to bestow one of their highest honors on CC Sabathia this September, a prominent New York columnist has ignited a firestorm by questioning whether the pitcher is even worthy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The New York Yankees have announced that CC Sabathia will become their latest addition to Monument Park. They will retire his jersey no. 52, and Sabathia will have a plaque in his honor. But with that announcement, NY Post’s Phil Mushnick published an article to undermine his achievements under the title: Yankees retiring CC Sabathia’s number shows the sad state of our standard for greatness.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Mushnick’s words didn’t sit well with many. In an episode of Locked on Yankees with Stacy Gotsulias and Brian McKeon, the Yankees loyalists tore into Mushnick for his “very, very wrong opinion.”

“So, the fact that this waste of a reporter is out there writing a column, tearing down one of the most beloved Yankees in the last 20 years. Get lost, man! This is not the guy to go after,” McKeon warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, during his first year of eligibility, Sabathia was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Spending 11 out of 19 of his MLB seasons with the Yankees, he wore the pinstripes cap for his Hall of Fame induction. He called the Bronx his home.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Sabathia won three of six All-Stars during his time with the Yankees. The AL CY Young award winner was also a part of the Yankees’ last World Series win in 2009.

CC Sabathia’s numbers speak for themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getty CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 09: American League All-Star CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees looks on during the 90th MLB All-Star Game on July 9, 2019 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

His dominance over the sports comes in the form of 3093 strikeouts in 561 games with a 251-161 record. He has pitched 3577.1 innings with an ERA of 3.74 in his career.

Sabathia is one of the only 15 pitchers in history who registered at least 250 wins and 3,000 strikeouts. Furthermore, he is only the third left-hander to accomplish the feat, after Steve Carlton and Randy Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He carries the Yankees in part to the World Series in 2009. And he was their not named but de facto team captain, one of the leaders, and one of the most respected Yankees of the decade of the 2010. He is a very deserving retired number,” emphasized McKeon while speaking about Sabathia’s achievements.

Iterating Sabathia’s popularity, McKeon found Mushnick’s article nothing but ‘ridiculous.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everybody loves this guy except apparently Phil Mushnick, who decided to tear him down in a New York Post article. Absolutely ridiculous.”

Sabathia was the ideal teammate who won hearts.

In 2018, CC Sabathia, in retaliation for his teammate, hit a Tampa Bay Rays batter, costing him a five-game suspension. He also forfeited a $5 million bonus in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mushnick’s article, behind a paywall, has also reached the legend himself. But Sabathia does not appear too bothered.

Rather, he extended an invitation to the reporter to the September ceremony at Monument Park.

Sharing the link to Mushnick’s column on X, Sabathia wrote, “Ah damn Phil sorry you feel that way…see you 9/26/26.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees have the greatest number of retired jerseys.

This supposedly does not sit well with the likes of Mushnick, leading him to question those players’ worth. But the Yankees have won 27 World Series rings, and it’s only natural that there would be many contributions to that journey.

Within just one year of his signing with the Yankees in 2008, Sabathia carried the franchise in part to the World Series in 2009. Now, he will be the 24th Yankee to have his jersey retired, joining the greats, like Billy Martin, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others.

Sabathia joins his 2009 World Series mates

Before a game against the Baltimore Orioles on September 26, 2026, the Yankees will retire Sabathia’s jersey.

He will be the fifth member of the 2009 World Series championship squad to have his number retired.

Derek Jeter (No. 2), Mariano Rivera (No. 42), Andy Pettitte (No. 46), and Jorge Posada (No. 20) are the other four to already have their jerseys retired. However, the legendary A-Rod is yet to earn a place in Monument Park.

Sabathia, himself, has talked about his feelings upon learning the Hall of Fame achievement.

“It’s been surreal to just think about it. Having a chance to really understand the history of baseball and the Yankees’ history, it’s right up there with being in Cooperstown.”

Sabathia had signed a record seven-year, $161 million contract with the Yankees before the 2009 season. That season, he recorded 19-8 with a 3.37 ERA in 34 starts for the Yankees. He also started Game 1 of the Yankees’ three postseason games in 2009.

Looking at all these records, the HoF announcement definitely seems worth it.