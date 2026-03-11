GF Olivia Dunne Hilariously Trolls Paul Skenes After Bobby Witt Jr. and Team USA’s WBC Heroics

Team Mexico’s Alejandro Kirk managed to get a sharp hit on Paul Skenes’ pitch in the fourth inning with one out and a runner on first base. But Bobby Witt Jr., was prepared with his usual reflexes. The USA shortstop made a diving play, sharply stopping the ball and throwing it to first to get Kirk out. The otherwise expressionless Skenes was visibly impressed.

His grin after the play was so rare that not just fans, but his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, also took part in the meme-fest.

The former LSU gymnast posted the ‘distracted boyfriend’ meme featuring her, Skenes, and Bobby Witt Jr. on X, with Skenes being distracted by Witt Jr.

Fans were already flooding social media with memes of how even his girlfriend could not get Skenes to react the way Witt Jr. did. And Olivia added her own two cents to it.

Even the Pittsburgh Pirates posted a video of Skenes’ reaction on X. Skenes reportedly revealed that it was one of the best plays he has ever seen.

Following the match, the Kansas City Royals star revealed he was simply delivering what he promised to Skenes before the match.

“I told Skenes, ‘I got your six tonight.’ Whatever happens,” Witt Jr. told Fox Sports.

Skenes’ four scoreless innings majorly helped push Team USA towards the knockout round after they beat Team Mexico, 5-3. The Cy Young Award-winning pitcher only allowed one hit and one walk while striking out seven. Those 7 SOs were the most by a Team USA pitcher in the past three World Baseball Classics.

Skenes posted an elite closer number as a starter – forcing Mexico to miss 15 of their 31 swings for an absurd 48% whiff rate.

Besides, Bobby Witt Jr., Skenes had some help from Captain America, too.

Aaron Judge threw Joey Ortiz out going first-to-third in the third inning. In fact, the team’s understanding was visible from the very first inning.

Jonathan Aranda hit a pop-up off of Skenes down the left field, where Alex Bregman had already reached to catch the ball. At the same time, Roman Anthony was also approaching the same area. Positioning him, Bregman paused and let Anthony end the first inning.

While Team USA’s defense was on fire, the offense didn’t fail to amaze either.

Judge hit a two-run home run, and Anthony hit a three-run homer in the third inning, allowing a five-run lead to Team USA. Notably, Anthony became the youngest player to homer for Team USA in the WBC.

But along with the meme and the amazing on-field faceoff, there were off-field spectacles, too, to make the Mexico-USA match one to remember in the 2026 WBC.

A fan-fight, a denial from Cal Raleigh to shake Randy Arozarena’s hands, and even Brice Turang’s costly errors that put Team Mexico on the scoreboard – it was one hell of a game!

But after defeating Team Mexico, Team USA did not get a chance to ride on the feeling of an unbeatable high for much longer.

Team USA fails to overcome the Italian Challenge

Team USA faced Team Italy for their last pool play match. Confident and unbeaten at 3-0. But Captain Judge and the team, who were ready to enter into the knockout stages of the WBC 2026, now face a serious risk of elimination.

Vinny Pasquantino led Team Italy to a major upset over the star-studded Team USA, setting the score to 8-6.

Kyle Teel and Sam Antonacci opened the scoreboard for Italy with home runs in the top of the second inning, taking a 3-0 lead. Jac Caglianone added his own two-run homer in the fourth to widen the gap. By the end of the sixth inning, with three more runs added, Team Italy was leading 8-0 over the WBC favorites, Team USA.

Pete Crow-Armstrong finally opened Team USA’s scoreboard with a three-run home run in the seventh inning. Before that, Italian starter Michael Lorenzen stopped the American defense with his 4.2 shutout innings.

PCA again stepped up with a homerun to take the scoreboard to 8-6 in the ninth inning. But ultimately, Judge was struck out as the tying run to end the game in Italy’s favor.

Now, Team USA relies on Team Italy to defeat Team Mexico to avoid a shocking elimination from the tournament.