Giancarlo Delivers Fitting Response After Criticism & Panic Over Elbow Injury

The Yankees’ big man, Giancarlo Stanton, gave a befitting response to the critics skeptical about his elbow injury in his typical style. Just last month, Stanton revealed how he is dealing with his elbow, which caused a meltdown among the Bleacher Creatures. The Yankees front office was accused of not focusing on Stanton’s health. However, Big G’s dominance in the Yankees’ latest spring game against the Blue Jays proved him wrong.

Stanton showed on Wednesday what muscle power looks like. In the game where the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8–1, Giancarlo Stanton first crushed a curveball off the Jays’ Eric Lauer that traveled about 411 feet. Then again, at the bottom of the sixth, Stanton went deeper. This time, a 415-foot blast to center. And what’s more convincing is that Stanton is making it count since the spring season started this year.

In the last game against the Pirates, Giancarlo Stanton launched a 424-foot shot. So, now with two more against the Jays, Big G already scored 3 HRs and 4 RBIs in just 4 at-bats so far. But what is Stanton proving here?

If you remember, Stanton missed the first leg last year due to tennis elbow. Despite the injury, Stanton continued to perform well, scoring a solid .273/.350/.594 with 24 home runs and 66 RBIs in just 281 plate appearances. However, the injury began to deteriorate at that point. Last month, Stanton revealed his latest injury update, and that was scary.

“I can’t open a bottle,” Stanton said last month. “I can’t open a bag of chips … a bag of anything. That’s the way it is.” So, how would a slugger take on the pitcher with such an elbow situation? Former Yankee Clint Frazier also had the same concern. “Some of those quotes are contradictory, regarding not being able to open a bag of chips but wanting to play a full season. And I don’t really know how swinging the bat like this is going to get you a hit, like I don’t even know,” Frazier commented.

However, Giancarlo Stanton’s performance this year suggests that the criticisms might temporarily halt. Stanton is doing what he does best, but beyond him, the Yankees fans have a few more reasons to cheer for. At least based on how the entire roster is performing in the spring.

Giancarlo Stanton is leading a revamped Yankees roster

While Giancarlo Stanton is setting the spring season on fire, the other Yankees are not far behind. The game against the Jays proved why the Yankees’ offense was the best last year, with maximum runs and homers.

Trent Grisham was going rough this spring, but against the Jays, he scored the first run of the game. He also drew a five-pitch walk and stole a base in his two at-bats. Then it was the Yankees’ latest minor leaguer, Randal Grichuk. He took 1 hit from his 3 at-bats, giving the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

So, considering how the Yankees’ offense is performing in the spring, fans can take a bet one more time this year for a successful postseason. Giancarlo Stanton’s return to his peak performance is a bonus. However, if you remember, offense was never a problem for the Yankees last year. It was their defense.

However, in the game against the Jays, the Yankees’ pitching lineup performed admirably. Cam Schlittler allowed 1 run and 6 strikeouts (SOs), and Carlos Lagrange took 4 strikeouts without any runs. So, the Yankees’ pitching lineup is looking strong, at least until now.

Giancarlo Stanton already proved his critics wrong. Now, it’s time for the Yankees clubhouse to prove the same.