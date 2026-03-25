Giants Ace Sends Clear Ultimatum to Rafael Devers & Co. After Being “Sick” of Mediocrity

For a franchise with a storied history, the San Francisco Giants have become the very definition of mediocrity. Yes, they are maintaining their .500 record with 758 wins and 760 losses since 2016, but that’s about it. The Giants last won a World Series in 2014 and reached the playoffs in 2016 and most recently in 2021. Outside of those brief playoff appearances, they’ve failed to reach the postseason. And much like the Giants fans, ace Logan Webb is “sick” of representing mediocrity.

“I just want to win,” Webb said via NBC’s “Giants Talk” podcast. “We’ve just kind of struggled, honestly, since 2014. I think we’ve made the playoffs twice. I wasn’t a part of some of those teams, so I’m not talking bad about that, but we’ve got to get back to (winning), and that’s just the way it should be. The Giants are a storied franchise, one of the best franchises not only in baseball but in sports, and we should expect to win every year.”

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His statement seems like a signal for the roster to pull up their socks. Webb is crystal clear about what the Giants’ target should be in 2026. He, along with the fans, just wants to see the team win and secure a postseason berth. And surely for a decorated team like the Giants, that’s the minimum expectation.

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Since their establishment in 1883 as the New York Gothams, the Giants hold the record for the most wins of any franchise in MLB history, with 11,622 regular-season victories by 2025.

Imago Credit: IMAGO / Imagn Images

Moreover, they have 8 World Series titles, 23 NL Pennants, and 27 postseason appearances, which calls for a more dominant performance from the current roster. But securing a playoff only two times in the last 10 years is what makes Webb sick.

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“I’m sick of being .500,” Webb said. “I don’t want to lose. I promise all the fans and everyone, I care just as much as you guys do, probably more. It’s the same in the clubhouse. All the guys feel that way. At the end of the day, you’ve just got to go out and do it.”

So, apart from being frustrated with the Giants’ recent records, Webb sets the record straight for the clubhouse this year. “I just want to win.”

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Last year, the Giants received two big names: Rafael Devers and Willy Adames. Since entering San Francisco, Devers has hit 20 HRs at .236, dominating much as he did in his last few seasons with the Red Sox. Adames, on the other hand, scored 30 HRs at .225.

So, both hinted about going big. “I feel comfortable. Especially now that I know that’s going to be my position. I just gotta continue working, improving on it, and just give my 100%,” Devers said about playing at first base.

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So, the Giants’ clubhouse, headed by Devers and Adames, looks ready to go all guns blazing, and there are even more reasons to bet on them.

The Giants have a golden chance to secure a postseason in 2026

As per Baseball Prospectus, the Giants have 41.1% chance of making it to the playoffs this year. And that comes mainly based on Webb’s WBC dominance, Devers and Adames’ 2025 power-hitting.

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Webb had a good number last year, finishing off with a 3.22 ERA and 2.60 FIP. He even ranked third in the NL with 5.5 Wins Above Replacement. However, what caught the eye was his recent dominance in the WBC. He allowed only one run and five hits, recording 11 SOs over 8 innings. Especially in the quarterfinal game, he threw 4.2 shutout innings.

So, the same numbers would keep the Giants’ mound secure in 2026. Then comes Rafael Devers. “The best of Devers can punch a playoff ticket for the Giants,” MLB insider Jeff Passan said. After months of tussling in the Red Sox, Devers is finally looking settled with the Giants, and in his first full year with the orange jersey, fans can expect a 2023-like performance, the season when Devers scored 33 homers at .271.

And lastly, as Adames broke the Giants’ 30-homer drought last year, a bigger season should come from his end. And hence, with all these coming together, Webb’s ultimatum could become a reality this year.