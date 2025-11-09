Giants Fans Heckled Online After MLB’s $340 M decision Raises Doubts

The Giants might have had a pretty underwhelming season overall, but when it comes to defense, they definitely made their mark. And here’s the proof… Right-hander Logan Webb and catcher Patrick Bailey both took home 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards on Sunday. That makes them the first duo to win the honor together since the Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina back in 2013. Despite dominating those defensive metrics, the Giants’ catcher didn’t snag the NL Platinum Glove Award. Instead, it went to a player who ranked 14th in DRV. Surprising? Absolutely, and Giants fans aren’t exactly quiet about it on social media.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The MLB decided tonight to make a mockery out of the Platinum Glove Award. Fernando Tatis (not pictured) finished 14th in Fielding Run Value and is your NL Platinum Glove Award winner. Patrick Bailey put up 10 points higher of defensive run value than the next best defender (PCA) and was the clear-cut best defender in baseball. It wasn’t even close. Sound off,” sfg.hot.takes shared their disappointment.

Bailey especially stood out this year with his sharp pitch framing and cannon of an arm. He led all MLB catchers with +19 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and topped the league with a +31 Fielding Run Value (FRV). His performance was not enough as Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 15 DRS was the highest in the National League this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco Giants Fanpage (@sfg.hot.takes) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Well, this marks Fernando Tatis Jr.’s second Platinum Glove Award, after first winning it in 2023. He had an impressive year defensively, putting together plenty of highlight-reel plays.

What’s surprising, though, is that despite ranking below players like Patrick Bailey and Pete Crow-Armstrong in several key defensive metrics, Tatis still came out on top! For instance, Tatis ranked 37th in MLB with 8 OAA, while Crow-Armstrong led at 24. According to Statcast’s Runs Prevented metric, Crow-Armstrong was first in baseball with 22, compared to Tatis’s 7, which placed him 31st.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, despite Bailey’s across-the-board dominance, it’s Tatis who walks away with the Platinum Glove. And as you can imagine, Giants fans aren’t thrilled… Social media is buzzing with frustration and disbelief over how the award voting played out.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Giants fans are calling out MLB for their decisions

How come someone from below the leaderboard comes and wins the award? Giants fans wonder.

“Popularity contest,” one Giants fan took a dig. “It’s fan-voted. Did y’all vote? Cause I voted for Tatis,” added another.

Well, the Platinum Glove Award is a fan-voted honor that’s been around since 2011. Importantly, it recognises the top defensive player regardless of position in both the NL and AL. So, the ranking doesn’t matter here. And let’s be honest: when it comes to fan voting, who usually wins — the player with the best stats, or the one who delivers the most jaw-dropping highlights?

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s exactly where Fernando Tatis Jr. separated himself. “Genuinely thought it was coming down to PCA and Bailey,” another surprised fan remarked.

While some players may have edged him out statistically, Tatis put on a defensive show all season long. Notably, his 2025 campaign was full of spectacular moments, including multiple home run robberies. Remember the ones he pulled off against Mark Vientos in July and Rafael Devers in August — leaping over the wall to snatch would-be homers right out of the air?

“Fernando robbed like 6 home runs this season, it was absolute cinema. Fernando deserves this award, good for MLB to notice,” one user agrees. So, those kinds of highlight-reel plays stick with fans, and in a fan-voted award, that’s often what makes all the difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the question now is, should the Platinum Glove Awards not be fan-voted? “This is why it can’t be a fan vote,” one fan said. When it is fan-voted, only the popular stunts will be valued over the stats. However, it is also true that, apart from a stat-heavy approach in MLB, there should be some recognition for the cinematic plays.

That’s where the Platinum Glove Award comes in! What are your thoughts on Fernando Tatis Jr. winning his second Platinum Glove?