Giants GM Makes Rafael Devers Announcement Involving Massive Upgrade in SF Clubhouse Role

Essentials Inside The Story Rafael Devers embraces first base in San Francisco after uneasy Red Sox exit

The Giants see defensive upside despite limited first-base experience

Late-season surge hints at breakout 2026 potential

Remember that much-talked-about tussle between Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox earlier this year? It all started when Devers was asked to move over to first base, a switch he wasn’t exactly comfortable with. Fast-forward a bit, and he ends up getting traded to the Giants. But the irony is, he made his debut there as a first baseman!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Reportedly, with San Francisco, Devers split his time between DH and first base. And even in that adjustment phase, he still put up 20 HRs with a .236 batting average. And now, with Giants GM Zack Minasian already outlining a clear role for Devers heading into next season, it’s hard not to think this gives the Red Sox front office plenty to reflect on about where things went off track on their end.

“I would say right now, Raffi’s a better defender at first base. He really improved over his time last year, working there over Jesus, probably a legitimate two-month span. But I think we’re looking at someone that’s potentially an above-average to plus defensive first baseman.” Minasian shared the Giants’ thoughts with Devers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Devers has spent most of his career at third base, and let’s be honest, that’s still his natural home. His defense there has never been flashy, but it’s generally been seen as passable, if a bit inconsistent. And while he’s clearly made strides at first base with more reps and game action, he’s still far more experienced at third.

That said, there are encouraging signs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giants legend Will Clark has pointed to Devers’ athleticism and arm strength, suggesting he has the tools to become at least an average first baseman with steady work. In fact, early numbers from late August 2025 showed him grading out around league-average defensively after just 18 games at the position, which speaks to how quickly he’s picking things up.

So, it’s probably too early to say Devers is a better defender at first base than at third. However, from the Giants’ perspective, the move makes sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

They have Bryce Eldridge lined up as the long-term first baseman, yet his MLB debut this year was rough. Over 10 games, he hit just .107/.297/.179 with no home runs and four RBIs. Add in hints from the front office about Eldridge potentially being trade bait, and the Giants don’t have many alternatives. So, for now, keeping Devers at first base looks like the most practical path forward.

Rafael Devers might be up for a bigger turnaround next year

Let’s rewind to late August, when Rafael Devers went on an absolute show and reminded everyone why he’s such a difference-maker. In what easily stood out as his best performance since being traded to San Francisco, Devers was flawless at the plate. He went 4-for-4, launching two home runs, lacing a double, driving in five runs, and scoring four times.

ADVERTISEMENT

He piled up 11 total bases, drew a walk for good measure, and was involved in just about everything during the Giants’ emphatic 12–3 beatdown of the Cubs on a warm night by the bay.

So, that game felt like more than just a hot night with the bat. It looked like a glimpse of what Devers can anchor in the middle of the lineup once he’s fully settled in.

And if performances like that become more frequent, Giants fans have plenty of reason to feel optimistic heading into 2026. Factor in the club’s recent trade additions and a roster that suddenly feels deeper and more balanced. And San Francisco could be shaping up as a team no one will want to overlook next season.