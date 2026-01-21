Giants Owners Put on Notice as Buster Posey Fails to Finish Offseason Goals Amid Internal “Disconnect”: Insider

With spring training just three weeks away, the Giants are starting to feel the clock ticking. And not only is time running short to add new players, but the list of realistic options is shrinking too. So, questions are expectedly raised about their seriousness about improving what was essentially a .500 roster last season.

If you remember, since Buster Posey took over as the president of the Giants last year, fans have been expecting a turnaround. Even Posey also promised to have a few big offseason moves. But in reality? Fans are still waiting to see any. However, as per Splash Hit Territory contributor Susan Slusser, the issue might not be solely with Posey but also the Giants’ ownership.

“It’s been underwhelming, and all the signaling from ownership has been that they are not going to spend a ton. They’re not going to do long-term deals. But they missed the playoffs by two games last year. All you have to do is make the playoffs. The Giants’ dynasty showed that they were never the best team those years. They have some very clear needs, and I feel like they need to address them,” Slusser shared via Foul Territory.

Well, the Giants came into the offseason already tied to some major long-term money, with big contracts on the books for guys like Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Matt Chapman, and Jung Hoo Lee. However, there was a clear push from the organization to trim payroll. That made it even tougher for Posey to chase marquee names.

Meanwhile, the rest of the league hasn’t been shy about spending.

For example, Kyle Tucker just landed a jaw-dropping four-year, $240 million deal with the Dodgers. The Giants were also in the race for Tucker, but in the end, they went down against their divisional rival. Then there’s Bo Bichette, who is also rumored to be with the Giants. result? Bichette ended up with the Mets, and the Giants are left with nothing.

So why hasn’t that happened with Posey in charge?

According to Susan Slusser, “He seems convinced that when he wants to spend big, they will let him, but we just aren’t seeing it.”

That pretty much sums up the issue. There appears to be a “disconnect” between Posey’s willingness to be bold and an ownership group that may be hitting the brakes. So, for a team that couldn’t secure a postseason last year by just 2 games, this front office issue will spell doom. With the majority of the marquee names already slipped away from free agency, it’s a race against time for the Giants to make a mark.

However, the onus is now on the Giants’ owners to offer what Posey needs to make it big.

The Giants are still out of the race

While most of the big names have already secured deals, the game is still on for the Giants. For instance, names like Cody Bellinger and Framber Valdez are still roaming in free agency. Even though the Giants could not land Bichette and Tucker, Bellinger, with his utilitarian value, could plug their infield gaps.

The team already has Rafael Devers as their best defense bet. And adding Bellinger would take that defensive stance a notch above. Moreover, his ability to make consistent contact also lines up perfectly with what Buster Posey values. Yes, it’s a long shot, but it’s one fans can still dream about.

Then, pitching help is also out there. The Giants need more starters, and names like Zac Gallen, Lucas Giolito, and even Chris Bassitt are still available. So yes, the options haven’t completely dried up.

That said, none of it matters if ownership isn’t willing to open the checkbook. If you remember, the Giants entered the offseason with plenty of holes, and many of them still need to be plugged. So, fans are hoping the team’s cautious approach doesn’t stick and that the Devers trade from June isn’t remembered as the lone big move heading into 2026.