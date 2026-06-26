Giants Player Loses Close Family Member; Royals Coach Holds Back Tears as Venezuela Faces Tragic Earthquake

Two high-intensity earthquakes struck Venezuela in a 39-second interval on Wednesday. The calamity deeply affected multiple Venezuelan natives playing in MLB, including Victor Bericoto of the SF Giants and the Kansas City Royals’ infield coach, Jose Aguacil. Venezuelan natives associated with MLB had to battle hours of uncertainty before they got updates from their family members.

Wednesday was bittersweet for Victor Bericoto. The Venezuelan had played his best against the Athletics, launching the walk-off homer. By the time he was at the plate, Bericoto knew about the earthquake. But he remained unaware of the tragedy until after the game. Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports reported that the earthquake has taken the life of Bericoto’s brother’s girlfriend. However, the rest of his family was safe.

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Pavlovic wrote on X, “Victor Bericoto said his family back in Venezuela is okay, but his brother’s girlfriend was killed. He knew about the earthquakes before the game yesterday but didn’t realize how bad it was until after. Bericoto: My message is we’re with them.”

Bericoto is not the only Venezuelan on the Giants team. Luis Arraez, reliever José Buttó, and bullpen catcher Eliezer Zambrano are all natives of Venezuela.

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Following the tragedy that took at least 164 lives while injuring hundreds, MLB has allowed the players to wear a tribute for the Venezuelans on the side of their caps on Thursday.

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During the series finale, the 24-year-old will be batting seventh. He is slashing .227/.227/.500 in his debut season for a .727 OPS.

Bericoto and his fellow Venezuelans will be paying tribute to their countrymen during the game.

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After the Giants’ 2-1 win, manager Tony Vitello spoke about the tough spot his Venezuelan players are in.

“Obviously, he (Bericoto) was battling that deal the whole day, so to do that in that moment, it’s pretty tough to put into words,” said Vitello, per Santa Cruz Sentinel. “Then, he dealt with the situation that happened with his brother. I believe he, Buttó, and Luis are all dealing with or waiting to hear on missing teammates or other people that they know.”

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This year’s WBC winner, Venezuela, has given Major League Baseball some of its highly talented players and efficient coaches. Among them is the Royals’ infield coach, Jose Aguacil, who suffered through some of the toughest moments in his life on Wednesday.

Venezuelan earthquake brings Jose Aguacil to tears

One of the most vibrant personalities in the Royals dugout, Jose Aguacil, could not bring his infectious energy to the game yesterday. The 53-year-old infield coach learned about the devastating earthquakes in his native Venezuela before the first pitch was thrown. The tragedy left on the verge of tears.

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However, the most traumatizing part for him was not knowing whether his family was alright at first. Aguacil got the news of his family’s well-being during the game. In his X handle, Royals broadcaster Joel Goldberg spoke about the emotional conversation he had with Aguacil.

“He and the others found out before the game about the earthquake. Went into the dugouts not knowing if their families were okay. Not knowing if they were found,” told Goldberg.

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Goldberg further stated that Aguacil kept emphasizing that the tragedy is bigger than just the Venezuelan players and their families.

“It’s about a whole country…We have to keep praying,” said Aguacil, per Goldberg.

On Wednesday, Aguacil’s family spent the night on the streets because the buildings did not feel safe.

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Families of players from Venezuela, including Salvador Perez, Luinder Avila, and Maikel Garcia, were also thankfully safe.

As devastation rocked his country, Aguacil told The Kansas City Star, “I have a lot of friends who pretty much lost everything. Some guys have lost some life. Some guys have lost some homes. And it’s a sad moment.”

On social media, Garcia has asked unaffected Venezuelan states to support Caracas and La Guaira. He had also revealed that his daughter and her mother are safe.

As Venezuela battles through the tragedy, our prayers are with the nation.