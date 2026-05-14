Giants Players Forced to Change After NSFW Celebration Sparks MLB Debate, Manager Responds

Defeating back-to-back World Series champions calls for celebration. The San Francisco Giants did just that after they won 9-3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night. But it was an NSFW one, and the three outfielders won’t be having a repeat performance.

The most viral clip from the Giants’ Monday night victory was neither Rafael Devers early-inning homer nor Heliot Ramos’ go-ahead two-run double. Rather, it was the postgame display that Jung Hoo Lee, Drew Gilbert, and Harrison Bader put together in center field. As the hip thrust celebration went viral, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reported that a ban was placed on the celebration.

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“‘A message has been relayed’ to the Giants players asking them not to do this celebration anymore, per @extrabaggs,” wrote Talkin’ Baseball on X.

On Monday, the Giants met the Dodgers for the series opener of a four-game set at Dodger Stadium. Facing Alex Vesia with the score tied at 3-3, the Giants loaded the bases on three straight one-out singles by Lee, Luis Arraez, and Casey Smith. Devers followed it with a walk to break the tie. Then Willy Adames came to record a two-run single off Will Klein, increasing the gap to 6-3. Following a three-run boost in the ninth, the Giants ultimately handed the Dodgers their third straight loss.

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The Giants have one of the worst offenses and an 18-24 losing record. In terms of runs scored, they have the league-worst record of 145 runs in 41 games. So, defeating one of the most talented teams sparked celebration among the San Francisco team.

After the match, Lee, Gilbert, and Bader huddled close to form a circle and repeatedly thrust their hips in a suggestive motion. While some took the moment lightly, others were not a fan. Hence, the trio has reportedly been warned not to execute those questionable moves again. Lee and Bader each recorded a hit against the Dodgers on Monday. Bader was activated the same day from the 10-day IL. He missed 23 games due to a left hamstring strain.

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Gilbert began the season in Triple-A and was called up on April 15. He is hitting .239, with 2 homers and 16 RBIs this season. Since his return to the MLB scenario, the Giants’ outfield has been entertaining to watch. The broadcast camera caught Gilbert trying to plant a kiss on Lee in a game. Lee returned the favor by trying to force the heads of Ramos and Gilbert together. Team-bonding at its finest.

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Though it was one-and-done for the Giants, they apparently inspired the New York Mets. After delivering a 10-2 blowout defeat to the Detroit Tigers, the Mets’ outfielders recreated their own version of the bizarre celebration.

However, the Giants’ manager, Tony Vitello, had to answer for the controversy his players created.

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Tony Vitello reacts to the Giants’ viral celebration

Before the Giants faced the Dodgers again on Tuesday, Tony Vitello spoke to the reporters. During the pre-game media interaction, the rookie manager had to field questions about the viral celebration.

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“I’ll leave that up to — no opinion on that, or no comment on that,” told a laughing Vitello, per NBC Sports. “But I know what you’re saying. They’re a close-knit group, let’s put it that way.”

Though a ban has been imposed on their viral celebration, the Giants continued their dominance over the Dodgers. On Tuesday, they recorded a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles team.

However, this time, the Giants celebrated in probably the politest way possible. Heliot Ramos replaced Harrison Bader to join Lee and Gilbert in celebrating Tuesday’s win. This time, the trio executed a respectful bow following the match, a far cry from the previous NSFW celebration.

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The bottom of the Giants’ lineup headlined Tuesday’s win at Dodger Stadium. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers’ ace, took the mound for the Dodgers, allowing five earned runs on six hits, including three homers, and eight strikeouts. However, the three home runs collectively came from the bottom of the lineup. No.8 hitter Harrison Bader recorded one. Giants catcher Eric Haase, batting ninth, recorded a multi-home run game.

The Giants’ starter, Adrian Houser, displayed an impressive outing. He gave up two earned runs in 5.2 innings, issuing three walks with four strikeouts.

The Giants will play against the Dodgers again on Wednesday, aiming to clinch the series.