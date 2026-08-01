Giants Take Drastic Action as They Suspend Pay for Injured $20.5M Star After Late-Night Incident

The Giants are fourth in the NL West at 47-62. Bader signed a two-year, $20.5 million deal in January but played just 30 games before a season-ending injury. He hit .170 with five home runs. Bader had already been out since May 29 with a foot injury, but his situation got worse after a scooter accident over the weekend. Just when everything seemed fine, and he appeared to be recovering, he got injured again, and the Giants wasted no time taking action.

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“Over the weekend, Harrison Bader was involved in an accident that has delayed Harrison’s prior treatment timeline for plantar fasciitis and, unfortunately, his return to the field,” Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey said in a statement released by the team. “We are still investigating the circumstances of the accident, but will be suspending payment to Harrison until he is able to resume performing services for the club.”

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“On July 26, at approximately 1:53 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision in the area of the 2200 block of Greenwich Street in the Cow Hollow District. One patient was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” stated the San Francisco Police Department.

Bader was reported to have crashed his motorized scooter into the back of a San Francisco Fire Department fire engine. One of the fire engine’s wheels subsequently rolled over his foot. He was then transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. And it happened at the worst time possible for the Giants.

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The $20.5 million slugger was supposed to meet his doctor in Indianapolis earlier this week for a foot injury evaluation. Accordingly, his rehab would have been planned.

However, the reported scooter accident created another problem for the Giants. Bader hit .277 last season, and although he was batting just .170 before the injury, the team’s offense still relied heavily on him. The Giants will also be without Trevor McDonald, who is expected to miss the entire 2026 and 2027 seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. According to The Gainesville Sun, Bader also got into trouble after a scooter accident in 2014 while he was in college.

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The Giants’ decision has started a lot of debate. Some fans support the move, while others are shocked and questioning whether the team has the right to do this. In baseball, injuries sustained while performing required team duties generally do not void a player’s pay, but there are exceptions.

Under Section 5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, “The player and the club recognize and agree that participating in certain sports may harm or destroy the player’s ability and skill as a baseball player. Therefore, the player agrees not to participate in professional boxing or wrestling. Without the club’s written consent, the player also agrees not to participate in skiing, auto racing, motorcycle racing, skydiving, football, soccer, professional league basketball, ice hockey, or any other sport that involves a substantial risk of personal injury.” It is believed that the Giants have invoked the same for Bader.

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This is not the first time a Giants player has faced trouble over an off-field vehicle accident. In 2017, Madison Bumgarner suffered a motorcycle injury, but the team chose not to penalize him under the CBA.

Now, it’s more challenging for the Giants to look for alternatives for the remainder of the season.

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The Giants need to scramble for alternatives

The Giants are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, so the chances of them bringing in a veteran to replace Bader are low. Bader signed a two-year, $20.5 million deal with the Giants before the season. He has a $4.5 million base salary this year and is still owed $1.42 million.

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Instead, Grant McCray and Drew Gilbert may see more playing time in Bader’s absence. Among these two probable names, Gilbert has handled the bulk of the playing time with 62 starts. His power numbers remain modest (4 home runs), but his .321 on-base percentage keeps him functional at the top or bottom of the lineup. However, he struggles mightily in limited exposure against left-handed pitching, carrying just a .098 OPS against southpaws this year.

On the other hand, McCray has had a roller coaster 2026 season. He missed significant time after undergoing surgery for a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist, suffered in early June.

Since returning, he has primarily served as a late-game defensive replacement and pinch-runner, showcasing his speed by going a perfect 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts in very limited action.

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Suspending Bader’s pay may not be enough for the Giants to deal with the challenge.