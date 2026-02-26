Glen Kuiper Returns to the MLB Booth: Everything to Know About the American Former Sports Commentator, Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Glen Kuiper’s return to the broadcasting booth with the Giants is currently the talk of the town. After he was accused of using a racial slur during a live broadcast back in 2023 with the A’s, his contract was terminated. Since then, although Kuiper was seen via his own YouTube channel analyzing the Giants game, fans surely missed his legendary voice from the A’s broadcasting booth. However, things seem to be changing this year.

Reportedly, Kuiper will be at the booth in an exhibition game between the Giants and Team USA on Tuesday. And it is also reported that the Giants are considering signing Kuiper for the regular season as well. So, just as the fans are nostalgic over hearing the legendary voice after about 3 years, let’s dive into the details about his personal and professional life.

Who is Glen Kuiper? Everything to know about the broadcaster

Glen Kuiper is an American sportscaster best known for his 17-year run, from 2006 to 2023, as the lead TV play-by-play voice of the Athletics. And his stint was not limited to baseball. He notably worked NFL sidelines for Fox, covering the San Jose Sharks, and calling games for the Golden State Warriors. And more than anything, what really made Kuiper stand out was his broadcasting style and that voice.

“Dad was a terrific auctioneer, and we both got blessed with his voice,” Glen Kuiper’s brother Duane shared the secret.

Imago Image credit: Steve Kroner / The Chronicle 2022

In all these years, Kuiper built a reputation for being calm and dependable when the moment got big. Walk-offs, nail-biting late innings, and playoff races—fans could count on him to deliver calls that were sharp and energetic without ever trying to steal the spotlight from the game itself.

Who are Glen Kuiper’s parents? Is his brother Duane also a former broadcaster?

Glen Kuiper’s father, Henry Kuiper, owned a family farm in Sturtevant, Wisconsin. Reportedly, he was the one who drilled the value of hard work into both Glen and his brother, Duane, by putting them to work on that farm early on. At the time, the Kuiper brothers credited their father for shaping their work ethic.

That said, their dad wasn’t all work and no play. He always made sure Glen and Duane could get off the farm to go play baseball, and that’s where their love for the game really took root.

Glen’s brother, Duane Kuiper, went on to become a second baseman in the majors, playing for the Indians and the Giants. And after his playing days ended, Duane moved into broadcasting, calling Giants games from 1986 to 1992. And he’s continued to be a familiar and beloved voice around the team ever since.

Who is Glen’s wife, Amanda? Do they have children together?

Kuiper currently resides in Danville, California, and his wife’s name is Amanda. Reportedly, Amanda and Glen were married off back in 2003. They have two children together, a son named Jack and a daughter named Annie.

Glen Kuiper’s contract, salary, and net worth

While the tenacity of Kuiper’s stint with the A’s is well documented, his earnings from his broadcasting career are not verified. There’s no information available about his net worth or contract details.

Inside his professional career: Broadcasting, firing, and return

Glen Kuiper’s professional journey is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. He was fired by the Athletics in 2023 after an on-air moment that quickly went viral. Reportedly, during a live broadcast, Kuiper appeared to utter a racial slur while referencing a visit to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. He immediately apologized on air and later said the remark was unintentional, but the fallout was swift.

That paused his journey of 17 seasons as the A’s lead TV play-by-play announcer.

However, now that Kuiper is set to return to his known seat with the Giants, fans will get back that ever-recognizable voice again. And if the Giants could finalize a deal with Kuiper for the regular season as well, then a good and engaging time is waiting ahead for the Giants fans.