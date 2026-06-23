“Go Play Tennis” – 23YO White Sox Phenom Shuts Naysayers After Close Win Over Guardians

In a battle of the best between the AL Central toppers, three rookies emerged as the heroes of the Chicago White Sox’s walk-off victory on Monday. It was a wild game against the Cleveland Guardians, as the White Sox surrendered their lead twice in the game. But Chicago’s 23-year-old phenom Sam Antonacci came to the rescue. Antonacci has been the team’s best offensive spark this season. He is currently batting an impressive .291/.391/.422 in his rookie year.

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His game-winning hit won the game for the White Sox. This 6-5 victory was huge for the playoff race. With a 40-37 record after the game, the White Sox are just ahead of the 41-38 Guardians in the AL Central. After the crazy finish, the rookie left fielder talked about team spirit. He also defended his struggling teammate from angry fans.

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“Baseball is a team sport,” Sam Antonacci said in a postgame interview per Jomboy Media. “If you’re mad about giving up two runs in the ninth, take your a— and go play tennis.”

The Chicago White Sox held a one-run lead going into the ninth. It was up to Seranthony Dominguez to close out the game. However, Dominguez ended up blowing his second consecutive save on Monday. He surrendered two hits and a walk, giving the Guardians a 5-4 lead. He started by issuing a walk to Bazzana. But the rookie trio of Antonacci, Colson Montgomery, and Tristan Peters stepped up in the bottom of the frame.

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Against Cade Smith, one of the best closers, Montgomery drew a walk, and Peters doubled, putting runners on base. With two outs and the White Sox still trailing by a run, Antonacci came to the plate. On a fastball from Smith, he hit a two-run single, bringing Peters and Montgomery home.

However, for a minute, it was uncertain whether the White Sox had truly won. The play near Peters was so close that the Guardians challenged the call. However, the call was upheld, sending Rate Field into a frenzy.

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Following the game, Antonacci’s statement was simple and clear.

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“This is a team sport. We’ve got each guy’s back, and we’re just trying to keep the train moving.”

The rookie trio really did carry the White Sox all night, whenever there was trouble. Against the Guardians, Chicago held an early 3-0 lead through six scoreless innings. But Anthony Kay’s 101-pitch, eight-strikeout effort was nullified when relief pitching took over. Grant Taylor conceded three runs in the seventh, letting the Guardians tie the score. However, Antonacci and Montgomery came forward then, too.

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Montgomery hit the leadoff double in the seventh, before Antonacci’s RBI single put the White Sox in the lead. In his debut season, Antonacci already has four home runs and 22 RBI.

Following his 2-for-4 effort, Antonacci compared the feeling to the playoffs. He told MLB.com, “We said in there, that’s kind of what a playoff game is going to feel like. Just looking forward to keep putting good days ahead.”

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The last time three White Sox rookies came forward with walk-off wins was in 2021. Nick Madrigal, Yermín Mercedes, and Gavin Sheets all hit walk-off winning runs at different points of the season. That 2021 rookie group helped the White Sox to an AL Central title. Now, this new rookie class faces the same pressure to get to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Seranthony Dominguez has expressed his feelings following his blown save.

Seranthony Dominguez thankful for the win

Seranthony Dominguez had back-to-back chances to save games for the Chicago White Sox. He blew both. His first chance came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers. Pitching at the bottom of the ninth, the closer had to save a 3-2 lead. But he gave up three hits and one earned run to tie the score. The White Sox ultimately lost the game 5-4.

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However, on Monday, despite blowing a save on consecutive days, fate was in Chicago’s favor as Antonacci hit the walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth. Following the game, Dominguez said he was happy the team won, and he knows he needs to pitch better.

“Fortunately, we won today,” Dominguez told MLB.com postgame. “That’s a great comeback for the guys, and they did a great job. My goal is to get better and try to help the team win.”

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Reflecting on his outing on the mound, he further added, “You can’t walk the first guy. I have to be better than that. How can I tell you? It’s a tough moment for me right now. I couldn’t get a save yesterday. I couldn’t get a save today.”

Dominguez has blown five saves this season, holding a 3-3 record. He has posted a 4.45 ERA in 31 games.