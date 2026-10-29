“Goal is to Go Out”: Yankees’ 25YO Star Makes Players’ Position Clear as MLB Faces Lockout Tension

Having made his MLB debut just last year, Cam Schlittler has yet to experience a major league lockout. Yet, as baseball faces the possibility of a labor stoppage in 2027, the New York Yankees pitcher is ready to stand alongside his fellow players. The 25-year-old is coming off a remarkable season in which he recorded a 1.95 ERA, 239 strikeouts and a 0.92 WHIP, earning the 2026 Players’ Choice Award for AL Outstanding Pitcher. With team owners pushing for a salary cap and the MLB Players’ Association firmly opposing the proposal, Schlittler is relying on the guidance of more experienced players as negotiations intensify.

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“Some of the other guys have experienced that a few years ago, and I got to trust their guidance and what they know,” said Schlittler, per Emily Proud of CBS Sports. “Again, whether I’ve had one year of service time or 10 years of service time, the players we stand behind each other, and we support each other. So I know at the end of the day, we’re going to have each other’s back, and obviously the goal is to go out there and play baseball and give the fans what we want.”

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The last lockout lasted 99 days from December 2, 2021, to March 10, 2022, when the new 5-year CBA was agreed upon. As a result, Spring Training and Opening Day were delayed. The season opened on April 7. However, the full 162-game season was not affected. At the time, Schlittler had not made his major league debut, and he was not in the big leagues to experience it. He debuted for the Yankees last year.

This season, Schlittler emerged as one of the Yankees’ frontline and most dependable starters. Apart from leading the American League in ERA in the regular season, Schlittler posted a 1.69 ERA in 10.2 postseason innings. His season ended with the Yankees getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Division Series.

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Schlittler’s remarks show that, despite his inexperience with the situation and the uncertainty about the future, the Yankees’ star is ready to stand behind his fellow players. His response showed the unity among the players’ association regarding the labor negotiations. Apart from multiple changes to free agency and the postseason, team owners’ biggest concern is the imposition of a salary cap and floor in MLB. For 2027, the owners have proposed a salary cap of $245.3 million and a salary floor of $171.2 million. With the owners pushing for a salary cap, the players’ union has also repeatedly warned of a potential lockout in 2027.

The MLBPA has also cited the historic 1994-95 work stoppage while responding to the owners’ proposal for a salary cap. During that 232-day strike, a total of 948 regular-season games were canceled, and the 1994 World Series was also lost. With viewership increasing every year, neither owners nor players want a similar work stoppage next year.

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Speaking about the lockout, Schlittler acknowledged that the situation is largely beyond his control. So, rather than getting too involved in the negotiations, he intends to keep himself prepared to return to the field. So while Schlittler continues to work out, he also stressed the importance of reaching an agreement to avoid disrupting baseball.

“Yeah, I mean, again, it’s above my pay grade, but at the end of the day, I still got work to get in right now, get my workouts in and stuff like that,” Schlittler told CBS Sports. “Obviously, we want to play baseball next year, so we got to try and find some type of agreement and kind of just go from there.”

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His remarks reflect the stance of a player who wants the negotiations resolved without losing sight of why he entered professional baseball. Furthermore, rather than treating his limited experience as grounds for distancing himself from the issue, Schlittler emphasized the importance of unity among players. He did not let his service time determine whether his peers received his support when the sport faced a collective challenge.