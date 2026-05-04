“Godspeed, Mr. Sterling”- Bronx Fans Bid Adieu to Legendary Yankees Voice

The voice of the Yankees is no more. The voice that was defined by operatic theatricality, highly personalized player catchphrases, and unbridled enthusiasm, and called some of the most legendary games of the Bombers gone far beyond the foul line.

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John Sterling, the name who once called all to rise for Aaron Judge, died Monday, May 4, 2026, at the age of 87. And with him, the era of recognizing the Yankees even without checking on them has now come to an end. No wonder fans are emotional, and tributes pour in across all corners.

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“An era of New York Yankees baseball is remembered through his voice. John Sterling’s passion and energy left a lasting mark on the game. Gone, but never forgotten. Rest in peace, John,” ESPN New York shared via X.

Sterling disclosed in February that he suffered a heart attack in early January, which affected his legs, though he stated his heart was in good shape at the time. Apart from that, there were no other reports about his health. He was born on July 4, 1938, and he had already built a reputation, especially in New York and Atlanta, even before joining the Yankees.

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For instance, between 1970 and 1980, he called games for the NBA’s Bullets, the NHL’s Islanders, and the ABA/NBA’s Nets, while hosting on WMCA. He also served as the voice of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and covered the Atlanta Braves between 1981 and 1989. However, the Yankees and Sterling’s partnership was bound to happen, and it happened in 1989 when he started broadcasting the games for the Yankees on WABC radio.

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Since then, he has not missed a game through July 2019, spanning 5,060 consecutive games! That’s for over a decade when the fans knew who was taking on the broadcasting booth. “I am a very blessed human being,” John Sterling said before finally retiring in 2024. “I have been able to do what I wanted, broadcasting for 64 years. As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years.”

In between, the Yankees fans witnessed some of the most memorable moments from the broadcasting booth. He famously used the phrase

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“All Rise! Here comes the Judge!” following Aaron Judge’s MLB debut in 2016 . Then again, when Judge scored his 60th homer in 2022, Sterling remarked, “He’s tied the Babe! It’s a Judgian blast… All rise! Here comes the Judge!”

So, the authority bundled with some statistical variations was what made the Sterling the “Voice of the Yankees.” Now that he is no more, the fans can’t help but recall the memories as tributes pour in.

Fans bid adieu to John Sterling

Heaven will now surely echo with John Sterling’s voice, and fans hope he’ll continue to bring his signature energy there as well. “Ballgame over. Godspeed, Mr Sterling, Godspeed,” one fan said. What could be a better final farewell for the Yankees’ voice than wishing him a peaceful journey as he left for the other world?

Cory Lidle is hopefully waiting for Sterling to have some crispy broadcast as Sterling called his final few games before he was tragically killed.

“A very sad, dark day in Yankees history. Nobody could ever question his passion for the game and the team. Rest in peace to a legendary figure of the Yankees franchise,” another fan added. Remember his intense, theatrical, and highly physical reactions in the broadcast booth. The reason was that he viewed himself as a performer on a stage rather than just a reporter. He used his physical expressions to fully engage with the rhythm of the game.

Keeping aside the golden rules of baseball commentary, the Yankees may not have another Sterling who could create some intense theatrics in the booth with his signature victory call, “Ballgame over! The Yankees win! Thuuuuuuuuh Yankees win!” A user agrees, “His calls will live with the Yankees forever.”

“The Yankees win, the Yankees win, THEEEEE YANKEEEEESSSSS WIIIIIINNNNNN absolutely fucking iconic,” another fan recalls. Let’s time-travel to the 1998 World Series game 4. The Yankees are winning against the Padres with Rivera’s groundout to third base, and Sterling calling, “Brosius throws to first… in time! Ballgame over! World Series over! The Yankees win! The Yankees win! For the second straight year, the third time in the last four years, and the 25th time in their history, the Yankees reached the pinnacle of sports. ”

The Yankees’ 90s fans could recall how that victory call felt then. “RIP John. Some of the best Yankee calls of all time,” one fan bids adieu.

Yes, it’s a loss for MLB and the Yankees, still, as John Sterling has left for the heavenly world, we pray that eternal rest grant unto him. Baseball will miss you, John.