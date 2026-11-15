“Going to Be Ugly”: Veteran Blue Jays Pitcher Goes on Furious Rant Over MLB’s Controversial Move

MLB may be dressing up its salary cap and floor proposal as a step toward fairness and financial stability, but the players aren’t buying the pitch. The league is pushing its vision of revenue sharing as a way to create greater balance among franchises. But the growing resistance from the players’ side suggests that the battle over baseball’s financial future is far from settled. The latest pushback came from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jameson Taillon, who just became a free agent. He wasted little time calling out MLB’s latest attempt at selling the proposal.

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After the league shared a video featuring executive vice president Morgan Sword explaining how revenue could be distributed more fairly among teams, Taillon delivered a blunt response, dismissing the explanation as a “nice cover-up.”

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“This is comically bad. They’re being very careful and selective of what they’re saying/showing and how they’re delivering it,” Brett Taylor shared Taillon’s post via X. “This is going to be ugly if they’re trying to sway fan/public support weeks before they even lock us out. At the end of the day, they want to drive down salaries and put more money in the pockets of billionaires. Nobody wins except them. Simple as that. It’s not about competition. It’s never been about competition for them. It’s just a nice cover-up.”

MLB shared a video featuring its Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations outlining three major financial and structural shifts framed as “a win for everybody.” The first shift was introducing a hard payroll ceiling of $258.2 million alongside a minimum spending floor of $180.2 million starting in 2028. Then, entering an economic partnership where all baseball-generated revenue is split equally between clubs and players.

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Lastly, distributing local media revenue equally across all 30 franchises to address payroll disparities and local television blackouts.

However, per Taillon, MLB is just trying to spin the narrative of its core issue of salary cap and floor. With the current CBA expiring on December 1, 2026, the players argue that baseball’s existing economic structure can be balanced through expanded revenue sharing and penalties against non-competitive owners rather than capping player earnings.

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Rather than capping spending, the MLBPA proposed raising the base Competitive Balance Tax (luxury tax) threshold from $244 million to $300 million. Similar to the league’s push for centralized media money, the union proposed sharing more local television revenue among all 30 teams to help smaller markets compete.

Moreover, the MLBPA also wants to maintain the current salary arbitration system and avoid MLB’s proposed “Cornerstone Player” limits, which would cap free-agent contract lengths at five or six years and limit maximum annual salaries.

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Now, because MLB has tied nearly all of its concessions, such as a $1 million minimum salary and earlier free agency, to the acceptance of a salary cap, talks remain deadlocked. If owners lock players out after December 1, the MLBPA is reportedly considering a disclaimer of interest.

This maneuver would dissolve the union into a trade association, stripping MLB of its labor exemption and allowing players to sue the league over the lockout on federal antitrust grounds.

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Taillon’s outburst underscores the union’s core demand: no salary cap, no matter how it’s framed. Baseball, on the other hand, is still hoping for an NFL- or NBA-like approach in baseball.

MLB wants to be in the same league as others

MLB is the last remaining major sporting league in the US that has yet to impose a salary cap. In the NFL, a hard cap paired with a spending floor ensures small-market teams like the Green Bay Packers or Kansas City Chiefs can retain superstars and compete annually. A similar system in MLB would prevent big-market teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees from buying up every top free agent.

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Both the NFL and NBA enforce strict minimum spending floors. They often require teams to spend around 89% to 90% of the cap over a multi-year window. Adopting this rule would force notoriously low-spending MLB owners to spend on major league players rather than pocketing revenue-sharing money.

However, an NFL team has 53 active players, and an NBA roster holds 15, whereas an MLB organization manages a 26-man active roster, a 40-man roster, and hundreds of minor leaguers. Splitting a capped payroll across so many players creates complex accounting challenges.

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For the fans, though, players fighting it out with the owners doesn’t matter. What matters is whether baseball will be played after December 1 or not.