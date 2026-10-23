“Going to Help Me Get Better”: Rays’ $8M Star Makes Feelings Clear on Future Ahead of Free Agency

A 4.99 ERA with the New York Mets almost derailed Freddy Peralta’s entire season. But he’s now an ALCS MVP with a 0.75 ERA in 12 innings, while a World Series appearance awaits him against the Milwaukee Brewers.

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In that backdrop, in a recent interview with Foul Territory on Thursday, Peralta discussed his plans with the Tampa Bay Rays.

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“I’m very comfortable here; I would love to stay here for the rest of my career, especially because there’s a lot of people that I love here. They are very smart; they know what they’re doing. I know that they are going to help me to get better for the future years. And also, for me, I live in Florida, and everything is easier for me in general. Not only in baseball, but in life,” Peralta shared.

The Brewers picked up the $8 million club option on his contract for 2026, while the Mets later ate $5.6 million of that salary to trade him to Tampa Bay. It is a relatively minor payroll charge for the Rays, although now Peralta will move on towards free agency.

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With some mechanical adjustments by pitching coach Kyle Snyder, Peralta was 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA and 1.01 WHIP over 55.1 innings for the Rays, far better than his 5-9 and 1.48 WHIP over 113.2 innings for the Mets. The mechanics can’t tell the whole story, though.

While talking to reporters ahead of the World Series in Milwaukee on Thursday, Peralta highlighted the shift he noticed since joining the Rays.

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“I think the first thing for me that makes a big difference was the energy and the love that I saw when I got here to this team. It reminds me a lot of the Brewers,” Peralta noted.

The reference means something.

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Peralta had a 70-42 record along with a 3.59 ERA in eight years for the Brewers, starting in two NLCS, in 2018 and 2025.

The Brewers’ manager Pat Murphy explained the clubhouse perspective on his former starter.

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“I love that kid, man, I just do. If you’re around him every day, like this kid is, just joyful. It’s just a beautiful spirit that comes to do his job,” Murphy said.

Peralta was 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts for the Brewers in 2025 and was ranked fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting, being the ace Murphy anticipates seeing once more.

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Now that the World Series is approaching, all eyes are on how much his resume might command in the coming winter.

Freddy Peralta’s free agent market and World Series outlook

Peralta’s October explosion comes at the best possible time before signing his next deal.

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Peralta, now 30, is finishing his one-year club option worth $8 million, of which the Mets pay $5.6 million, and he becomes a free agent come winter.

Spotrac offered the seven-year, $210 million contract of righty Dylan Cease as a possible benchmark, but that number serves more as a reference point than anything else.

However, a down-to-earth forecast is around four years, with a total value of $80 million, similar to the contract left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, with a possible fifth year.

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Right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty received just two years and $35 million from the Detroit Tigers because he did not have the credentials to become a top-level starter. Peralta does, but the Rays are known to have small payrolls, and hence negotiations will be interesting.

The World Series starts on Friday, with right-handed pitcher Nick Martinez starting Game 1 and right-handed pitcher Drew Rasmussen being slated to start Game 2, whereas Peralta will start Game 3 in Florida.