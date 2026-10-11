“Gonna Be the Exact Same This Year”: Brewers Get Bold Prediction as Ex-Pro Expects Trouble for Dodgers

The Brewers got swept 4-0 in the NLCS in 2025, but things seem different in 2026. With a good starting rotation consisting of ‘The Miz’ and a bullpen with an ERA of 3.40, a former Brewer thinks that Milwaukee might finally beat the Dodgers.

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“The Brewers are gonna be the team that comes out on top. On the original team in ’18, we fell short of the Dodgers in game seven. It was just that they got some key hits. We did not. I think it’s gonna be the exact same this year… I think the Brewers’ depth in their pitching staff is going to outlast this up-and-down Dodgers lineup,” said Erik Kratz.

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His confidence comes from Milwaukee’s pitching options and their ability to limit the Dodgers’ chances.

Jacob Misiorowski gives the Brewers a major advantage after turning himself into one of baseball’s most reliable starters.

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The right-hander finished the regular season with a 1.80 ERA, 16 wins, and 252 strikeouts. Misiorowski’s 40.2% whiff rate on his fastball makes him nearly unhittable, evidenced by his 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts. He also enters this game with a 2-0 record against the Dodgers since he has started on the mound and has a combined 18 strikeouts. For the Brewers, his presence at the front of the rotation offers a strong start to the series.

Logan Henderson also gives the Brewers a starter who has shown he can handle pressure.

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Henderson’s 11-3 record and 2.47 ERA reflect his consistency: he has never allowed more than 3 earned runs in 24 career starts. Henderson has also avoided allowing more than 3 runs in any of his first 23 career starts in the regular season, tying with Zac Gallen. In 13 of his first 23 starts, he has allowed one or fewer runs.

That consistency matters against a Dodgers lineup capable of changing a game with one swing.

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The Brewers will turn to Henderson in Game 2 of the NLCS knowing he has repeatedly kept opponents from building big leads.

The Brewers also have options beyond their first 2 starters, giving manager Pat Murphy room to adjust.

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Robert Gasser allowed just 1 run across 4 innings in the Division Series, showing he can deliver in high-leverage situations. Shane Drohan, Kyle Harrison, and other available arms add further choices if the series demands longer outings.

The Brewers’ bullpen has also been impressive, allowing just 1 run across 19 innings against the Padres.

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With Abner Uribe, Trevor Megill, and Aaron Ashby available, the Dodgers could face difficult matchups late in the game. This becomes critical because the Dodgers have scored a total of 14 runs in the postseason, and 9 of those are from homers.

Back in 2018, when Kratz was with the Brewers, Milwaukee made it to the NLCS. They won Game 1 by 6-5, then shut out LA 4-0 in Game 3. However, Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning of Game 2, and the Dodgers won 4-3. Game 4 hurt even more.

Cody Bellinger delivered a walk-off RBI single in a 13-inning game. Game 4’s 13-inning loss prevented Milwaukee from taking a 3-1 series lead. And things only got worse after the Dodgers took Game 5, 5-2.

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But the Brewers responded in Game 6 with a 7-2 victory, forcing the Dodgers into a deciding game.

But Los Angeles won Game 7 by 5-1, with Bellinger hitting a go-ahead homer before Yasiel Puig added three runs. The Brewers had taken an early lead through Christian Yelich, but their offense could not maintain it.

Kratz played in all 7 games of that series and hit .125, experiencing the narrow difference between winning and going home. Those timely hits from Bellinger, Justin Turner, and Puig gave the Dodgers the upper hand.

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And then came 2025.

The Dodgers completely outplayed the Brewers and swept them 4-0 in the NLCS. But Kratz believes that this time those crucial hits will come from the Brewers and not the Dodgers.

The Brewers have a pretty decent offense, too, this season when compared to the likes of Ryan Braun and Mike Moustakas, who had just 11 hits combined. But this time, Jackson Chourio has already made himself a huge postseason player with crucial hits against the Padres in the NLDS.

For example, the walk-off against Mason Miller in Game 2. Christian Yelich comes into the NLCS after going 5-for-14 against the Padres, and William Contreras went 6-for-16 against the Padres with 2 homers.

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Unlike the 2018 team or the power-heavy Dodgers (ranking 1 in the league this season), the Brewers focus on contact, rarely beat themselves with empty strikeouts, and excel at manufacturing runs. Milwaukee leads the league with a .340 OBP and had the best record after conceding first this season (35-36), ranking 5th in the sport with 42 comeback wins.

Kratz believes Milwaukee’s depth can keep the Dodgers from finding decisive hits this time. Modern Milwaukee applies active pressure on the basepaths, disrupting rhythm against elite arms like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tarik Skubal, and Tyler Glasnow. And if the Brewers want to make it to the World Series, their pitching will be the key.