“Goodbye My King” — Toronto Gets Emotional as Blue Jays Make Drastic Call on 28-Year-Old Pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays just pulled off a stunning move within their pitching staff. On Saturday, their 28-year-old right-handed pitcher was outrighted off the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster. The team confirmed the news on their official X account, noting he went on outright waivers and was not designated for assignment.

That means no team claimed Yariel Rodríguez and the remaining three years on his contract. Rodríguez will still remain with the Blue Jays and continue to receive his MLB salary. However, he’s no longer part of the 40-man roster.

Speaking of which, the Blue Jays currently have 37 spots filled there. One more spot is expected to be taken by right-hander Cody Ponce. He agreed earlier this week to a three-year, $30 million deal that’s still pending a physical.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are also actively exploring a high-leverage bullpen arm. At the same time, they will remain in the mix for top free-agent position players, including Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker, as the winter meetings approach next week.

It’s a situation quite similar to what Myles Straw experienced with the Cleveland Guardians. That was, of course, before they traded him to Toronto.

In Straw’s case, he had to work his way back onto the 40-man roster. And well, Rodríguez will now face the same challenge. For the record, Rodríguez is still eligible to be traded at any time.

He can be traded exactly like any other player from the minor league system. If he is not moved, he will report to 2026 spring training with the Blue Jays, but he’ll do so as a minor leaguer rather than as part of the 40-man roster.

The 28-year-old’s underlying numbers didn’t fully match his 3.08 ERA last season. And now, he’s heading into the third year of the five-year, $32 million contract he signed before the 2024 season. The deal also includes both a player option and a club option for 2028.

While this decision certainly makes sense from the Blue Jays’ point of view, Toronto fans are not convinced.

Blue Jays fans got emotional about the latest decision involving Yariel Rodríguez

The Toronto Blue Jays outrighted right-hander Yariel Rodríguez this Saturday after he cleared waivers unclaimed, clearing a valuable 40-man roster spot while keeping his contract in the minor leagues. However, it’s kind of a bittersweet situation for the Blue Jays fans.

“Goodbye, my king,” a fan quipped. The Blue Jays inked Rodríguez to a five-year, $32 million contract in 2024. He was initially projected to fill a swingman role, but struggled late in last season.

Still, nobody saw this coming! “He wasn’t bad this year. I thought they would keep him,” another fan noted. Well, Rodríguez was also left off the Blue Jays’ World Series roster. Throughout October, he struggled across four appearances. He posted an ugly 10.13 ERA over 2.2 innings while giving up two home runs and four walks.

Still, many felt this move was unnecessary. “Can someone explain why??? he didn’t do all that bad…”

You see, when the Blue Jays signed the Cuban right-hander, he showed real potential as both a starter and reliever. That talent is undoubtedly still there. After spending his rookie season in the majors as a starter, he moved to the reliever role in 2025. However, his velocity wasn’t as consistent as the team had hoped.

“So upset. Wrong move. He’s one of my favorites, Yariel!!! I hope he proves them wrong & still does well to get back in.” Another fan noted.

Moving forward, if the Blue Jays decide to keep him in the organization, he could pitch out of the Triple-A Buffalo bullpen. That could help him reclaim a 40-man roster spot. This way, the team will have time to consider a more comprehensive roster shakeup if one is planned.

“We will never forget the first half of 2025, YRod. 🫡” During May and June, Rodríguez was at his best. He served as one of the Blue Jays’ most reliable late-inning relievers.

Up next, with a roster spot now open, general manager Ross Atkins can push forward with his offseason plans. That seems to be centered on adding a high-leverage reliever and an impact bat.