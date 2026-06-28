“Got to Do a Better Job”- Aaron Boone Sends Clear Message to Yankees Clubhouse After Tough Stretch vs Red Sox

The New York Yankees just suffered their third series sweep of this season. But it stung way more since it was in their own backyard and the defeat came from their biggest rivals, the Boston Red Sox. The most concerning part about the series is how the pinstripes’ offense went cold. And it forced manager Aaron Boone to drop some truth bombs at the end of the final game.

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“We just got to do a better job,” Boone made it clear in an interview on YES Network.

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The Yankees were dominated by Boston the entire series. Suffering 6-3, 6-1, and 4-1 against the team at the bottom of their own division isn’t the prettiest sight. Boone’s team was struggling more against the left-handers. The Red Sox starters, Connelly Early, Payton Tolle, and Jake Bennett, all lefties, recorded 19 strikeouts.

This isn’t an unusual sight for the Yankees this season.

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In fact, they are batting at .248 against LHPs and are at the top of the league with 39 HRs. Their batting average against right-handers (.237) is actually poorer. So, their high strikeout rates in three games don’t necessarily expose a huge flaw in the lineup.

However, the Yankees’ pitching hasn’t been too bright either. They allowed 16 runs over three games to a team that has a .432 win percentage this season. For instance, Cam Schlittler allowed 5 hits and 4 runs, Will Warren allowed 7 hits and 5 ERs, and Gerrit Cole allowed 7 hits with 4 runs in the series.

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But Aaron Boone positively addressed Cole’s performance. While the player was hardly better than his last outing (9 hits and 5 ERs), he allowed some early runs on Saturday. But the manager praised his curveballs and the changeup.

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“And I felt like he was on the attack and aggressive and letting it eat with everything as opposed to maybe early being a little bit careful,” Boone added. “So hopefully that’s something that he can build into his next one.”

That was one of the very few bright points of the series. And the fact that the Yankees allowed fewer runs in the rubber game compared to the previous two is kind of a relief. But it didn’t lessen the overall frustration, especially after emotions boiled over in the second game.

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Boston’s Willson Contreras wasn’t happy with how Warren’s pitches were coming high and inside. After a walk in the 5th, he had a heated exchange with the Yankees starter, and it ended in a brief bench-clearing moment from both sides.

However, Boon later dismissed the episode, calling it “ridiculous”. But the final loss ensured that the Yankees left the rivalry series with a sweep instead of a fitting response.

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While it didn’t affect the visitors much, Aaron Boone and his boys slipped behind the Tampa Bay Rays with a tiny difference in win percentage. And the pinstripes have to look forward to the upcoming week to regain their throne.