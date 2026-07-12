“Gotta Find a Way” – Dodgers Manager Issues Message to Clubhouse After Yoshinobu Yamamoto Owns Up Tough Diamondbacks Loss

If Dave Roberts intended to head into the All-Star break on a high note, that is not happening. The Arizona Diamondbacks handed the Los Angeles Dodgers back-to-back blowout losses. Despite handing the ball to ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers faced a crushing 9-2 defeat, as the Japanese ace unraveled. Hours after delivering the news of Yamamoto not pitching in the All-Star Game, Roberts had to evaluate what went wrong for Yamamoto on Saturday. As both offense and defense failed to make an impact, the Dodgers skipper revealed his expectation for the team.

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“It just hasn’t been clean baseball. So, when you give teams free bases, extra outs, it’s hard to win a game regardless of opponent,” noted Roberts in his wake-up call, per Sportsnet LA. “We gotta find a way to win a game tomorrow to feel somewhat better about going into the break.”

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After throwing errors plagued the Dodgers in the series opener against the D’backs, Saturday’s loss was highlighted by a lack of offense. Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt kept them scoreless until Andy Pages and Mookie Betts both drove in RBI singles in the sixth. That was it for the Dodgers’ offense on Saturday. The Dodgers went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position while stranding four on base.

It was a tough night already, with the offensive slump. But it became tougher as Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s quality start went downhill within an inning.

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Yamamoto took his sixth loss of the season by allowing 6 runs on 5 hits. What makes it worse for the ace is the fact that the D’backs scored 5 out of those 6 runs in a single inning.

The Japanese unraveled from the very first at-bat in the sixth inning. It started with a leadoff walk to Geraldo Perdomo. He later scored on Max Kepler’s sacrifice fly. On Saturday, he matched a season-high four walks, two of which came in the sixth, including the intentional one. It was a surprising collapse on Yamamoto’s part, and he took the responsibility for it as well.

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“I gave up a walk as a leadoff, and as a result, it started everything,” Yamamoto honestly summed up, per Sportsnet LA.

Yamamoto looked like himself when he struck out Corbin Carroll after issuing a walk to Perdomo but slipped yet again. He allowed a single to Gabriel Moreno, who later scored on Tim Tawa’s double. James McCann capped the damage Arizona did on Yamamoto with a three-run home run, putting the D’backs on a 6-0 lead.

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Following Saturday’s outing, Yamamoto’s ERA spiked to 2.85 across 17 starts.

If the Dodgers want to redeem themselves before they head into the All-Star break, Emmet Sheehan needs to step up.