“Gotta Stop the Cheating Before There’s Cheating”: MLB Orders Crackdown After Teams Use AI to Decide In-Game Decisions

No intelligence software will be allowed to call the shots in a big-league game. MLB is making sure of that. Just in time for the second half of the season, the league has cracked down on teams for using generative artificial intelligence to influence in-game decisions. Now, teams will no longer have access to the custom tab on the MLB-provided dugout iPads.

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Following the MLB’s latest move, Eno Sarris of The Athletic quoted an executive saying, “Gotta stop the cheating before there’s cheating now.”

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Instead of players and coaches deciding on the next step, teams were reportedly using artificial intelligence for substitutions, pitch calling, and other in-game decisions, facilitated by internet access and AI through the league-provided dugout iPads.

These dugout iPads were first introduced in 2016 to help managers and coaches track data through built-in apps that were under the league’s supervision. In 2021, they added a new feature that allowed players to watch live in-game video from the dugout. However, the footage could be viewed only after a one-inning delay.

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The same year, MLB also introduced stricter rules around the dugout iPads after the sign-stealing scandal. Players and coaches were also prohibited from using them to browse the internet or social media, with close monitoring ensuring that such issues didn’t come up.

Since then, teams have urged MLB to slightly relax the rules. They now have custom tabs that allow teams to put their own preferred data. Ultimately, these custom tabs turned out to be problematic.

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“MLB is banning the custom tab on the dugout iPads due to as many as ten power-user teams pushing the envelope on what is considered live inputs. Apps were generating pitch and substitution suggestions,” The Athletic’s Sarris wrote on X.

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According to The Athletic, MLB has three tabs on its dugout iPads. One tab contains all the Statcast data and advanced metrics of the players. The second one contains information related to the newly introduced ABS, and the third one is the custom tab. It includes information unique to each team, like player tendencies and defensive outlines that teams previously used pen and paper for. The teams can still access that information, but their actions will be closely monitored by the league.

The MLB announced this decision on June 11 and has given the teams one month to adjust to the changes. The ruling became effective on Wednesday, just before the start of the second half.

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Pitch-calling from the dugouts is reportedly one of the major issues the MLB aims to tackle with this move. Jack Lambert, director of baseball operations at Driveline Baseball, also holds the same opinion.

“With someone live-scoring the game, teams could chart pitch type and location to get dynamically updating game plans,” Lambert remarked. “Those plans could determine if their approach at the plate should change as they face the lineup a second (or) third time in the game, and could also be applied to live pitch-calling.”

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The recent ban, however, did not bring any punishment for the teams, as all were reportedly found compliant with the league’s rules governing sign stealing and electronic-device usage.