Bronx Nation Reacts as Juan Soto Left Missing his Yankees Glory Alongside Aaron Judge

Juan Soto might not be in pinstripes anymore, but it sure doesn’t feel like the Yankees are out of his system. Remember last year when he stirred up some noise by saying it felt different hitting alongside Aaron Judge, calling him the best hitter, right when Pete Alonso was batting behind him with the Mets? That wasn’t a great look for some people, and it definitely raised eyebrows.

And that was just one moment. There have been plenty of others that suggest the camaraderie between Judge and Soto is still very much alive, even with Soto away from the Bronx. And now, his latest move only adds to that narrative: Soto seems completely unfazed by the controversy and can’t resist showing his admiration for Judge.

The big question is how fans feel about it. And judging by the reaction so far? Not everyone’s thrilled.

“Juan Soto seems like he’s reminiscing on his time as a Yankee on Instagram.” Fireside Yankees shared a snapshot from Soto’s Instagram story.

Well, Soto’s first season with the Mets may not have gone the way anyone expected, but with a 15-year deal in place, there’s clearly plenty of time for him and the team to move past that rocky start. Still, from a Yankees perspective, it stings. A player once viewed as a potential franchise savior is now set to spend the rest of his career in Queens instead of the Bronx.

And now, Soto added a little more fuel to the fire. Out of the blue, he reposted an MLB Network graphic on social media highlighting his and Aaron Judge’s numbers from the 2024 season. It was a throwback to his lone year with the Yankees, showing just how dominant he and Judge were together. Nostalgic? Absolutely, especially for Yankees fans.

But if you remember the 2025 Subway Series, you know the Bleacher Creatures probably aren’t feeling warm and fuzzy about it. For them, it comes off less like nostalgia and more like reopening an old wound. And as for Mets fans? There’s almost no chance they’re enjoying Soto’s continued fondness for his former team.

And let’s not forget how sensitive Mets fans have been about Juan Soto ever since he arrived last year. There were plenty of reports early on about him not feeling fully comfortable in the clubhouse, plus the chatter about him being pitted against Francisco Lindor in a supposed captaincy debate. None of that helped his case.

Add in his slow start at the plate, and the spotlight only got harsher. During April and May, Soto went through a rough patch by his standards, hitting in the .224–.241 range with an OPS that just wasn’t up to his usual level.

So now, anytime Soto brings up or hints at his Yankees days, Mets fans immediately go into panic mode. Even Yankees fans aren’t exactly loving it either.

Yankees fans are having a meltdown with Juan Soto

According to Yankees fans, it doesn’t matter that Soto is feeling nostalgic; he opted out just for money. “Bro regrets his decision so much. Shouldn’t have been greedy,” one fan said. “They offered 760M lol you guys need to move on,” another added.

Remember how Juan Soto’s sweepstakes were one of a kind after the 2024 season? Both the Yankees and Mets went head-to-head to land the slugger, and it was just a $5 million difference that sealed the deal. While the Mets landed Soto with a $765 million offer, the Yankees were not far behind, offering $760 million. “He left over 5 mil. I hate this man,” another fan remarked.

Expectedly, the Yankees fans still can’t get over the fact that, despite having such a dominant season with the Yankees and camaraderie with Aaron Judge, Soto didn’t look back for just $5 million. Hence, even if he is recalling his past days, the Yankees fans might not be very pleased.

“Don’t care. He chose to chase the $$ and a suite for his mommy,” another user said. “Our new #22 is killing it!!” Added another.

Well, Yankees fans may still be salty about Juan Soto switching sides for the money, but they’ve also found a new favorite to rally around in Ben Rice. The left-handed slugger has stepped right into the No. 22 jersey, the same one Soto wore in 2024, and made it his own.

After a rough debut season in 2024, Rice came back in 2025 looking like a different hitter. By the end of the year, his numbers spoke for themselves: 26 HRs, a 131 OPS+, and 530 plate appearances that gave fans plenty of reasons to believe.

He has made it easier for Yankees fans to turn the page on Soto, even if Soto himself doesn’t seem quite ready to move on from his Yankees chapter.