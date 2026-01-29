“Greedy” Phillies’ Bo Bichette Miss Continues to Haunt as Dave Dombrowski Draws Blunt Criticism

Let us be very clear, the Philadelphia Phillies did not have a very good offseason. They missed out on names like Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette. And we know they were not happy with it by how they reacted in interviews. Now, insiders have joined in on how the Phillies blew their offseason, and it does not look good for them.

In the latest episode of JM Baseball, they talked about whether the Phillies’ offseason was a pass or a fail. And according to Trevor Plouffe, it was a fail.

“I want to say yes with a caveat in that, like they have a really great core of players,” said Plouffe. “This is Philly being very greedy.”

Chris Rose added to this saying, “They said it was a punch in the gut. So they just graded themselves on that one.”

The Philadelphia Phillies’ offseason has been broadly seen as underwhelming because they failed to land big free agents.

The Mets signed Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal, leaving the Phillies empty-handed. Phillies president Dave Dombrowski called Bichette’s decision “a gut punch,” admitting his front office was close to a long deal. Philadelphia instead re-signed catcher J.T. Realmuto to a three-year, $45 million contract within hours of losing Bichette.

The club’s payroll sits near the third-highest in MLB, yet blockbuster additions eluded them this winter.

The emotional reaction in Philly was clear when the Bichette market shifted to the Mets, an NL East rival. The Phillies believed they were negotiating a seven-year, $200 million Bichette deal, but the Mets’ short-term offer won out.

Dave Dombrowski said the Phillies were “very upset” about losing Bichette, signaling clear disappointment internally.

Analysts gave Philadelphia a C+ grade for offseason moves, noting a lack of impact upgrades beyond re-signings. Fans and front-office voices openly questioned whether this offseason met playoff contender standards.

Despite the missed free agent and mixed reactions, the Phillies still boast a very strong core from last year’s 96-win team, anchored by Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber.

Philadelphia’s regular-season win totals have risen each year, culminating in 96 victories in 2025. Retaining the majority of that lineup and pitching staff supports the idea of “running it back” in 2026. Some commentators expressed sadness over Bichette reflecting greed, given the franchise’s success and stability.

Keeping J.T. Realmuto and the league’s top hitters preserved much of the roster’s identity this offseason.

The transition into 2026 feels emotion-charged because fans relive the Bichette saga and playoff frustrations.

Bichette now strengthens a division rival, adding to the sting felt by Phillies supporters. At the same time, maintaining a playoff core that delivered a division title and 96 wins eases the narrative of outright failure.

The Philadelphia Phillies’ offseason story reflects both disappointment about missing a marquee bat and confidence in proven winners returning.

Ultimately, the club’s future hinges on this familiar core translating regular-season success into October results.

The Phillies are still rumored to get players from free agency to help the core

Silence has never meant surrender around here, and the numbers back that up. The Phillies already sit near the top of MLB payrolls, even after a winter that felt incomplete. Dave Dombrowski knows how close Bo Bichette came, and that near-miss still shapes every quiet rumor swirling through Philadelphia’s front office.

The Phillies are not finished shaping their roster this offseason, even after re‑signing Kyle Schwarber to a big five‑year, $150 million deal. And bringing back catcher J.T. Realmuto on a three‑year, $45 million contract.

They lost starting pitcher Ranger Suárez to the Red Sox, leaving a gap in rotation depth that still hasn’t been filled. Philadelphia’s front office is still watching the free agent market for upgrades before spring training starts. The team is trying to add pieces quietly while still staying competitive in the tough NL East.

With Suarez gone, the Phillies could look to add another arm who can start games and move to the bullpen once top prospect Andrew Painter is ready to take a big league rotation spot.

A swing‑man type arm would give Philly flexibility and innings from both rotation and relief roles. Versatile veteran pitchers like Chris Bassitt have been mentioned as fits because they have done both roles in past seasons.

Adding that kind of depth is seen as a practical move rather than a splashy headline signing.

Beyond pitching, Philadelphia still shows interest in right‑handed hitting outfield bats to balance its lineup.

Names like Miguel Andújar and Randal Grichuk have been linked as possible fits for a platoon or bench role. Grichuk specifically has drawn interest as a righty swing option to sit against left‑handed pitching and complement other outfielders.

These aren’t big-name signings, but they could give the Phillies useful depth as competition ramps up.

Even with Painter, Bassitt, Andújar, and Grichuk, Philadelphia’s offseason whispers could redefine NL East dynamics. The Phillies’ quiet moves suggest Dombrowski believes subtle depth beats headline-grabbing chaos every single spring.