Grieving Alex Vesia Pays “Very Special” Tribute to Late Daughter After Wife Makes ‘Bittersweet’ Remarks

The Los Angeles Dodgers have entered the new season high on their back-to-back World Series victories. Before their match against the D’backs on Friday, the Dodgers held their ring ceremony at Dodger Stadium. It was a moment of pride for the fans and players alike, but for Alex Vesia, it was also a reminder of the irreversible loss he suffered during the postseason.

Vesia, the Dodgers’ LHP, tragically lost his newborn baby daughter in October last year. Owing to this heartbreaking incident, Vesia was not able to pitch for the Dodgers during their World Series run. As he made his 2026 season debut, Vesia had decided to bring his late daughter’s memory with him on the field.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to The New York Post, Vesia paid a special tribute to his baby, Sterling Sol, by customizing his glove in her honor. Along the thumb of the pink-accented gloves, her name is stitched in white cursive, and her birth date is beneath the palm of his hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just –– it’s cool. It’s definitely very personal to me,” said the grieving father, as per the NY Post.

Vesia is well-known for his customized glove designs; every season, he tries to add something meaningful. Being a pitcher, he can’t accessorize much, except for adding personal touches to the glove. This year, his glove would be the symbol of his beloved daughter, the grief, and his healing journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Courtesy – Alex Vesia via Instagram

“But the glove, we can do our personal touches on it. To make it meaningful to us,” remarked Vesia.

ADVERTISEMENT

This season, Vesia’s glove reflects a vision that he and his wife, Kayla, ideated together. Before Spring Training, the couple, reportedly, customized the Marucci-brand glove using their online customization program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vesia has customized six gloves total for the season in various colors, including primary color, baby blue, and mint green. The gloves also have Kayla’s initials sewn on the ring finger. These customizations have definitely made the gloves something more than just pitching gear.

“It’s definitely a cool piece. Very meaningful to me,” emphasized Vesia.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Vesia made his first official appearance for the Dodgers this week, the fans have poured their support from the stands. Every time he took to the field, be it to pitch or collect his championship ring, the fans cheered for him. Vesia acknowledged the love and support he could feel from the stands.

The left-hander has pitched one scoreless inning in each of his first two games this season.

But amid all the love and support he has received, it still has not been easy for him. Every time the World Series comes up in a conversation, it serves as a reminder of their tragic loss to Vesia and his wife, Kayla.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was talking to Blake Treinen about it earlier. Like, this is such a special moment. But at the same time, for Kay and I, it’s not,” said the pitcher, according to The NY Post.

Kayla also spoke about having similar feelings in an emotional Instagram post she penned on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A “Bittersweet” Opening Day for Alex Vesia and his wife

Alex Vesia first spoke about the passing of their daughter publicly during Spring Training this year. In a statement to the media, Vesia mentioned how ten, short, and tragic minutes changed their life. Though they did not get to spend enough time with their daughter, Vesia and his wife will cherish her memories. He also wished for privacy and empathy during their healing journey.

“The lessons we’ve learned from this is that life can change in an instant. Ten minutes is all it took. Sterling Sol was the most beautiful girl in the world. We got to hold her, change her diaper, read to her, and love her. Our time together was far too short,” read Vesia, per the NY Post.

“Kay and I will keep those precious moments and memories to ourselves. I hope that anyone listening can empathize and respect our wishes for privacy as we continue to heal, and as we navigate the ups and downs of a baseball season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Their newborn passed away on October 26, 2025, and the Vesia family announced the news publicly on November 7. In a display of support, the Blue Jays bullpen wrote ‘51’, Vesia’s jersey number, on their hats in the World Series.

The 2026 Opening Day brought back the tragic memory for Vesia and Kayla, wishing their daughter were present with them at the stadium. In an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, Kayla wrote, “A very bittersweet opening day. What I would give to have my Sterling girl here, carrying her in my heart always.”

Alex Vesia showed his love and support for Kayla, as he commented, “I LOVE YOU SOOO MUCH!!”

The couple is on their journey of healing and acceptance, while learning to carry their daughter’s precious memories with them.