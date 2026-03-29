Grieving 30YO Star Turns Emotional Remembering Late Mother After Heroic Outing for Braves

Atlanta Braves’ 30-year-old hitter played an instrumental role in the team’s second victory of the season. His winning hit was a huge moment for MLB. But it was far more important for the player for a very personal reason.

“Dominic Smith’s walk-off grand slam tonight comes 13 days after his mother passed away after battling cancer,” the Braves beat writer Mark Bowman tweeted after the game.

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The Braves were hosting the Royals in Truist Park and went scoreless for the first eight innings. Kansas City was 2-0 after their 9th inning. The Braves erased the deficit thanks to RBI singles by Mike Yastrzemski and Michael Harris II. Dominic Smith then pulled off something really incredible that went down in the history of MLB.

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Smith was on a full count with loaded bases when Carlos Estevez threw a fastball. Dominic hit it to right field, recording a 386ft grand slam for the Braves. It dropped the curtain on the game, making the final score 6-2.

The best part? Smith made history by becoming the first player in MLB history to hit a walk-off grand slam in his debut with a new team. But the win through the grand slam was an emotional moment for Dominic Smith.

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Last September, Smith’s mother was diagnosed with cancer. Yvette LaFleur lost the battle on March 15, and his son couldn’t even pay the last respects. He chose to remain in the camp and, in less than two weeks, made his team debut for the Braves, one of the most memorable ones in history.

Smith left an emotional message after the heroic performance, saying, “he could feel her presence tonight.” One can only imagine how someone could perform through such loss, especially on a professional level. He didn’t just play in the spring training. He refused leave of absence after the loss and continued to fight for a roster spot. And Dominic Smith’s persistence ultimately paid off.

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It was probably one of the best tributes a mother could ask for. And it was definitely the biggest example of dedication that a team could ask for.

Dominic Smith helps the Braves find energy after a difficult 2025 season

This is Atlanta’s second victory this season, and it was a hard-earned one. The Braves delivered a 6-0 shutout to the Royals in the Opening Day game. And manager Walt Weiss is seemingly happy with the team.

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“There’s some good mojo already after two games,” Weiss said.

Notably, the Atlanta Braves had a shoddy 2025 season. They recorded a 76-86 last season, starting the season 0-7. They were the NL East toppers from 2018 to 2023, and managed a wild card in 2024. The Braves missed the October games in 2025, sitting in the 4th position in their division.

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The team seems to be in better shape compared to last season. Although it’s a bold claim to make just after 2 games, Dominic Smith’s debut performance has definitely given them hope. At least the manager thinks so, and he has been full of praise for the hitter.

“He’s one of those guys who is beloved in there,” Weiss said. “He’s a tremendous, tremendous guy.”

Dominic Smith had a .284/.333/.417 slash line in 2025 and recorded a 33 RBI playing 63 games for the Giants. He slashed .242/.342/.364 this spring training and earned a roster spot for Atlanta.

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Smith’s grand slam has not only given the fans reasons to celebrate. He has also lifted the spirit inside the clubhouse. While the roster sees it as a tone-setter early in the season, fans are hopeful that Smith will see more playing time in the future.